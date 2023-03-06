EP 46 - Why Strauss Zelnick Cares About Working Out Just As Much As His Business

0:00 Intro1:23 Strauss' passion for fitness14:50 Career Trajectory25:15 Balancing the creative and the business 32:32 The culture of WWE36:52 Strauss' career advice We dive deep into the world of business and fitness with none other than Strauss Zelnick. Strauss is the founder, CEO and managing partner of private equity firm ZMC, and is the Chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc, responsible for a broad portfolio of video game franchises such as BioShock, Borderlands, Grand Theft Auto, NBA 2K, and Red Dead among others.Join us as we uncover the secrets behind his remarkable success in both business and fitness and explore how he manages to maintain a perfect balance between his demanding role as a business leader and his unwavering commitment to personal fitness. Discover the mindset, habits, and strategies that have propelled Zelnick to the top of the corporate ladder while keeping his physique in peak condition. Get ready for an inspiring conversation with a true powerhouse who proves that achieving excellence in both business and fitness is not only possible but essential for a fulfilling life.🎙️ The Aarthi and Sriram Show: Aarthi Ramamurthy and Sriram Krishnan host conversations with leading builders, and CEOs and reveal what it takes to make it to the inside.