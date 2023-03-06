A show on optimistic conversations with people building and creating new products and technologies, hosted by veteran technologists Aarthi Ramamurthy and Sriram... More
Ep 50 - Marc Andreessen is BACK! He Reveals How AI Will Save The World
In this episode, we dive deep into his latest piece on 'Why AI Will Save the World'. We get into the piece and some of the critiques and really go all out. 0:00 Intro1:31 Discussing “Why AI Will Save the World” 2:40 The Baptists and the Bootleggers of AI Doomerism in Washington D.C5:49 Private Truths and Public Lies8:54 The Parallels between Prohibition and AI11:27 Why AI is a Positive Force for Society13:22 AI: Artificial Intelligence or Augmented Intelligence?15:50 Definining intelligence20:46 Marc’s Definition of Superintelligence25:11 How Marc and his 8 Year Old Son use ChatGPT28:43 What would it mean if you had an AI that was as smart as Einstein?30:06 Marc's counter response to Why AI won’t kill us all31:07 Marc's response to AI as a runaway process/orthogonality thesis38:07 On Hostile Powers Using AI38:38 The Precautionary Principle and Fire40:37 Parallels between AI and Nuclear Weapons?46:29 The Two AI Counterfactuals that worry Marc48:52 China's intentions with AI52:07 Intelligent Design’s Impact on Humanity55:31 Why is open source important to AI?58:31 Marc’s Advice to Founders in AI1:01:00 What Marc would say to World Leaders about AI1:04:22 Cultural Portrayals of AI1:13:15 What is the next step for ChatGPT?1:18:50 Data’s Role in AI Advancement1:22:18 Synthetic Data and AI1:26:44 How ChatGPT Impacts Education1:33:58 Does AI take the place of human relationships? 1:37:35 Defining “Immanentize the Eschaton” 1:46:26 Marc’s Favorite ChatGPT Prompts 🎙️ The Aarthi and Sriram Show: Aarthi Ramamurthy and Sriram Krishnan host conversations with leading builders, and CEOs and reveal what it takes to make it to the inside.
6/21/2023
1:49:16
EP 49 - How To Be A Venture Capitalist, Explained
Welcome to this podcast episode featuring Olivia Moore and Bryan Kim from a16z, where we dive deep into the world of venture capital! Join us as we explore the secrets of becoming a successful VC and learn invaluable insights on stepping into the thrilling VC landscape. Discover the crucial dynamics between founders and VCs and gain expert advice on building strong relationships in this ever-evolving industry. Don't miss out on this enlightening conversation that will equip you with the knowledge to navigate the world of venture capital with confidence! Subscribe now and unlock the secrets to VC success!
🎙️ The Aarthi and Sriram Show: Aarthi Ramamurthy and Sriram Krishnan host conversations with leading builders, and CEOs and reveal what it takes to make it to the inside.
6/10/2023
45:26
Ep 48 - Ro Khanna On The Immigrant Experience, Bridging Silicon Valley & Washington DC | Ro Khanna EP 48
Join us for a captivating episode with Congressman Ro Khanna as we explore an array of thought-provoking topics. From his early life and the immigrant experience to his impactful tenure in Congress, Ro Khanna shares his remarkable journey. Gain valuable insights into the dynamics between Silicon Valley and Washington DC and discover his compelling message for the tech hub. Dive into the future of artificial intelligence, as Ro Khanna discusses its potential benefits and drawbacks. Explore the decentralization of tech, the US-India tech landscape, and Ro's reflections on patriotism. Don't miss this enlightening conversation that delves into the tensions between policymakers and tech while providing a vision for a harmonious tech ecosystem. Tune in now to be inspired by Congressman Ro Khanna's legacy and the intersection of policy and technology.🎙️ The Aarthi and Sriram Show: Aarthi Ramamurthy and Sriram Krishnan host conversations with leading builders, and CEOs and reveal what it takes to make it to the inside.
6/3/2023
45:22
EP 47 - How Microsoft CTO Nathan Myhrvold's Curiosity Unlocked His Fortune - on Microsoft, Cooking, Dinosaurs
0:00 Introduction to Nathan Myhrvold 5:40 Nathan's early years13:33 Meeting Bill Gates16:44 Understanding your audience27:54 Microsoft culture38:03 Nathan's passion for cooking44:40 Archeology & Nathan's study of dinosaurs 49:23 Learning across multiple fields 52:30 Nathan's advice for youIn this captivating podcast episode, renowned entrepreneur and visionary Nathan Myhrvold takes us on a fascinating journey through his extraordinary life. From his groundbreaking contributions at Microsoft, where he played a key role in shaping the tech giant's success, to his unexpected foray into the world of cooking as a renowned chef and culinary innovator, Myhrvold's insatiable curiosity is revealed as the driving force behind his remarkable achievements. Delving even further into his diverse interests, Myhrvold shares his passion for paleontology and the thrilling adventures that led him to become an esteemed dinosaur enthusiast. Prepare to be inspired by the boundless curiosity that unlocked Myhrvold's fortune across multiple domains.🎙️ The Aarthi and Sriram Show: Aarthi Ramamurthy and Sriram Krishnan host conversations with leading builders, and CEOs and reveal what it takes to make it to the inside.
5/28/2023
59:10
EP 46 - Why Strauss Zelnick Cares About Working Out Just As Much As His Business
0:00 Intro1:23 Strauss' passion for fitness14:50 Career Trajectory25:15 Balancing the creative and the business 32:32 The culture of WWE36:52 Strauss' career advice We dive deep into the world of business and fitness with none other than Strauss Zelnick. Strauss is the founder, CEO and managing partner of private equity firm ZMC, and is the Chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc, responsible for a broad portfolio of video game franchises such as BioShock, Borderlands, Grand Theft Auto, NBA 2K, and Red Dead among others.Join us as we uncover the secrets behind his remarkable success in both business and fitness and explore how he manages to maintain a perfect balance between his demanding role as a business leader and his unwavering commitment to personal fitness. Discover the mindset, habits, and strategies that have propelled Zelnick to the top of the corporate ladder while keeping his physique in peak condition. Get ready for an inspiring conversation with a true powerhouse who proves that achieving excellence in both business and fitness is not only possible but essential for a fulfilling life.🎙️ The Aarthi and Sriram Show: Aarthi Ramamurthy and Sriram Krishnan host conversations with leading builders, and CEOs and reveal what it takes to make it to the inside.