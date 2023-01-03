Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Good Morning Eastvale

Podcast Good Morning Eastvale
The City of Eastvale
Good Morning Eastvale was created to give residents a day-to-day, behind the scenes look at life in Eastvale. Frequent guests include the City Council, City M... More
Government
Available Episodes

4 of 4
  • Episode 4 - City Clerk/Communications Director Marc Donohue and Community Services Manager Enswins Cordero
    Today's episode features City Clerk/Communications Director Marc Donohue, Community Services Manager Enswins Cordero, and Communications Officer Mollie Kortsen! Eastvale's Community Events attract crowds of 10,000 to 20,000 residents and Marc and Enswins are here to walk us through the planning and execution of those events!
    6/1/2023
    28:17
  • Episode 3 - City Manager Mark Orme
    Today's episode features Eastvale's City Manager Mark Orme and Communications Officer Mollie Kortsen! In episode 3, Mark Orme walks residents through his passion for public service, his vision for downtown, and explains the City Council/City Manager form of government!
    5/1/2023
    28:29
  • Episode 2 - Mayor Pro Tem Christian Dinco and Lieutenant Ernie Esquibel
    Today's episode features Mayor Pro Tem Christian Dinco, Lieutenant Ernie Esquibel, and Communications Officer Mollie Kortsen! The three discuss our safety rankings, catalytic converter theft, general safety tips, and more! Don't forget to rate, like, and subscribe to the podcast!
    4/1/2023
    37:23
  • Episode 1 - Mayor Todd Rigby and Councilmember Clint Lorimore
    Please join Eastvale's Mayor Todd Rigby, Councilmember Clint Lorimore, and Communications Officer Mollie Kortsen as they discuss the past, present, and future of Eastvale!
    3/1/2023
    31:54

About Good Morning Eastvale

Good Morning Eastvale was created to give residents a day-to-day, behind the scenes look at life in Eastvale. Frequent guests include the City Council, City Manager, directors, staff, business owners, nonprofit owners, and community members! For any questions or comments regarding the podcast, please reach out to [email protected]
