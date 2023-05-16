Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Good Influences
Your parents would approve.
Your parents would approve. More

5 of 51
  • 50. BOOKS & READING!
    Visit GhostBed.com today and discover the mattress that will transform your sleep and uplift your spirits. For a limited time, use code GOOD for 40% off your purchase sitewide.   
    6/12/2023
    1:06:26
  • 49. More TEA!!
    We're back with more TEA! So much happens in this episode, you just have to watch to find out!! Get a 4-week trial, free postage, and a digital scale at https://www.stamps.com/gipod. Thanks to Stamps.com for sponsoring the show!
    6/6/2023
    1:14:17
  • 48. ADVICE!
    Giving you advice!
    5/30/2023
    1:14:29
  • 47. THE GREAT DEBATE!
    Debating the hottest, most controversial topics. Where do you stand on these hot-button issues? Leave a comment! Subscribe!
    5/23/2023
    1:12:58
  • 46. WOULD YOU RATHER?!
    On today's episode, we play the hilarious, thought-provoking, and fun game Would You Rather, with YOUR submissions!
    5/16/2023
    1:12:25

Your parents would approve.
