Charlene Kaye
A podcast that celebrates Asian creativity in music, hosted by musician Charlene Kaye and produced Dave Yim.
MusicMusic Interviews
  • No-No Boy - Songs About the Missing Chapters of American History
    Today on the pod, host Charlene Kaye talks with with the charming and brilliant songwriter Julian Saporiti, aka No-No Boy. Right from the artist's name, there is hidden history baked in, as the "no-no boys" were Japanese Americans who were questioned during World War 2 about their allegiance to the United States. No-No Boy's most recent album, 1975 (another reference to the year the Vietnam War ended), is chock full of rich historical storytelling subject matter: Japanese internment, Vietnamese refugees, Saigon rock music lovers, and violence committed against Indigenous people. This conversation left us inspired and wanting to continue digging into so many more untold stories of Asian American history. --- In other news, the Golden Hour team will be taking a short, mid-season break before releasing another batch of episodes. And, we have some exciting announcements coming in the next few months. Make sure to follow us on your podcast platform of choice, and we'll see you soon. --- Listen to 1975 on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/33pWLN5PV3dsWS11LxmJsR?si=u4aDLUx7TDeFJr8nqPuQYQ Find No-No Boy on Instagram: hhttps://www.instagram.com/nonoboysongwriter/ Follow Golden Hour podcast: https://www.instagram.com/goldenhourpod Follow host Charlene Kaye: https://www.instagram.com/charlenekaye Follow producer Dave Yim: https://www.instagram.com/dave_yim --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/goldenhourwithkaye/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/goldenhourwithkaye/support
    4/13/2023
    47:00
  • Connie K. Lim (aka MILCK) - Finding Her Way Through Trauma and Creating a Viral Protest Anthem
    In today's episode, host Charlene Kaye invites over Connie K. Lim, AKA MILCK, to come to her home studio in New York. The Chinese American singer-songwriter shares her journey of surviving domestic abuse as a teenager and how she used music to channel her trauma. The two also get into how the singer-songwriter's career changed course after her song Quiet went viral at the Women's March in 2017 (and also how it didn't), and they share their experiences being in their mid-30s as women in the music industry.  Stay tuned at the end of the episode for a very special acoustic performance of MILCK's song Animal. Content Advisory: This episode contains descriptions of domestic abuse. --- Listen to Animal on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/6wcdbVdJ1GCJc7DhRqwQiL?si=0847d5045f4149b4 Find MILCK on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/milckmusic/  Follow Golden Hour podcast: https://www.instagram.com/goldenhourpod Follow host Charlene Kaye: https://www.instagram.com/charlenekaye Follow producer Dave Yim: https://www.instagram.com/dave_yim --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/goldenhourwithkaye/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/goldenhourwithkaye/support
    3/15/2023
    51:21
  • Yvette Young of Covet - The Guitar Virtuoso talks Love of Butt Rock, Overcoming Anorexia, and Sticking Up for Herself
    Yvette Young plays guitar like no one else. A self-taught virtuoso, Yvette started on classical piano and violin and was subjected to a brutal practice regimen, which ultimately led her to an eating disorder in order regain some control over her life. She ultimately fell in love with music again, and the world is better for it. As the principle songwriter of the band Covet, Yvette has come to define a singular style of progressive rock that is only made better by the joy she spreads watching her play. Host Charlene Kaye and Yvette get into her atypical childhood, her love of all things butt rock, and the biggest challenge she still faces as an Asian woman in music. --- Listen to Covet's most recent track, Firebird, on Spotify. Find Yvette Young on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/yvetteyoung/ Find Covet on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/covetband/ Follow Golden Hour podcast at: https://www.instagram.com/goldenhourpod Follow host Charlene Kaye at: https://www.instagram.com/charlenekaye Follow producer Dave Yim at: https://www.instagram.com/dave_yim --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/goldenhourwithkaye/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/goldenhourwithkaye/support
    3/2/2023
    42:49
  • Kimmortal - The Filipinx Canadian Talks Community-Driven Hip Hop
    Kim Villagante, AKA Kimmortal, is a Vancouver-based, queer, non-binary, Filipinx rapper, singer, actor, activist, visual artist and all-around badass. Today on the show, host Charlene Kaye gets into it with Kim on being a multidisciplinary artist, their fraught relationship with the word "community," and what they said to Thundercat to make him laugh. --- Listen to Kimmortal's most recent track, This Dyke, on Spotify. Find Kimmortal on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/kimmortaltheartist/ Follow Golden Hour podcast at: https://www.instagram.com/goldenhourpod Follow host Charlene Kaye at: https://www.instagram.com/charlenekaye Follow producer Dave Yim at: https://www.instagram.com/dave_yim --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/goldenhourwithkaye/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/goldenhourwithkaye/support
    2/15/2023
    36:51
  • Jess Bowen of The Summer Set - Being "the Girl in the Band" and Learning to Take Up Space
    On today's episode, Charlene catches up with her former Scottsdale, Arizona schoolmate-turned-rock-star, Jess Bowen. Jess, who is half Filipina, is primarily known as the drummer of the pop punk quartet, The Summer Set, which formed when the members were still in high school. The band broke up in 2017 and reunited just last year, 2022, to release their 5th studio album, Blossom. Now in her thirties, Jess shares everything she's learned about being a female musician in a male-dominated genre, how she used to make herself small, and how she has learned to take up space. Jess also talks about her experience jamming with Chad Smith in the Netflix documentary Count Me In, the moment her Filipina mother accepted her drumming career, and navigating social situations as a half Asian person who appears white.  --- Listen to The Summer Set's most recent album, Blossom, on Spotify. Find Jess Bowen on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/jessbowen/ Follow Golden Hour podcast at: https://www.instagram.com/goldenhourpod Follow host Charlene Kaye at: https://www.instagram.com/charlenekaye Follow producer Dave Yim at: https://www.instagram.com/dave_yim --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/goldenhourwithkaye/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/goldenhourwithkaye/support
    2/1/2023
    42:22

About Golden Hour with Charlene Kaye

A podcast that celebrates Asian creativity in music, hosted by musician Charlene Kaye and produced Dave Yim. New episodes every other Wednesday! Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/goldenhourwithkaye/support
