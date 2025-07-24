Powered by RND
Golden Age of Cardboard | A vintage sports card podcast
Michael Moynihan
LeisureHobbies
  • Building The Community One Collector At A Time!!
    The National is right around the corner. In today's episode, I have a bunch of friends tell their personal stories of building connections through cardboard. Enjoy!!
    55:43
  • What's on Mike's Card Wantlist and Why?
    Today I give you a behind the scenes look at what I am looking for to fill the card projects I have. And how I do it. Join me and my friend Chris as we discuss it. Enjoy!!
    54:56
  • Is the National Getting Too Big??!!
    Today we have our fist discussion this year about the upcoming National Card Show in Chicago. Is the chaos worth it? Come listen to me and my great friend Andy discuss. Enjoy!!
    1:06:45
  • Talking More About Hobby Projects and the Baseball Card Hall of Fame!!
    Today I have a great project discussion with my great friends Ray from Philly and Chris from Missouri. We get into some of our favorite projects and talk about the Baseball card hall of fame. Enjoy!!Vote now: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSez2ZI7lyMpK4K3MEbC-QAA2wxHleE9TjzbOm802u6D9cygKA/viewform
    1:00:53
  • Diving into the 1914-15 Cracker Jack Set with Author Erik Varon
    One of the most beautiful baseball cards sets ever produced is the 1914-15 Cracker Jack cards.Today I talk with author Erik Varon who wrote an amazing history of the company and early baseball and how the set came to be. Enjoy!!Get your own signed copy of the book at: www.aprizedstory.net
About Golden Age of Cardboard | A vintage sports card podcast

Are you interested in vintage sports cards? Looking to learn about the vintage market? This podcast is for you! There are no chrome cards here...just good old fashioned classic sports cards. A Bench Clear Media production (www.BenchClear.us)
