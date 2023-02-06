The Tale of Two Thieves

They were a bit of an odd pair: the holy God of glory who had never done anything wrong, and a thief who seemingly had never done anything right except cry out to Jesus, and that was enough. Pick up your Bible or phone and turn to Luke 23 to hear the story. For those who use Word Aflame Curriculum, the Bible passage focused on in this episode comes from God's Word for Life, Summer 2023, entitled, "The Tale of Two Thieves" (June 25, 2023). This week's question: Some are offended that a thief could be with Jesus after only praying near the end of his life. Why do we feel like people need to earn their right to be saved?