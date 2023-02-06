As a companion to our Word Aflame Adult Level Curriculum, this podcast serves to encourage adult disciples to think deeply about God’s Word, further develop the... More
The Tale of Two Thieves
They were a bit of an odd pair: the holy God of glory who had never done anything wrong, and a thief who seemingly had never done anything right except cry out to Jesus, and that was enough. Pick up your Bible or phone and turn to Luke 23 to hear the story.For those who use Word Aflame Curriculum, the Bible passage focused on in this episode comes from God's Word for Life, Summer 2023, entitled, "The Tale of Two Thieves" (June 25, 2023). This episode is produced by the Pentecostal Publishing House and is hosted by LJ Harry. This week's question: Some are offended that a thief could be with Jesus after only praying near the end of his life. Why do we feel like people need to earn their right to be saved?
6/23/2023
23:30
Seventy Times Seven
Peter walked into the shop and saw Jesus standing behind the counter. Mercywas sitting on every shelf, on the counter, on the racks, and inthe windows. Mercy was everywhere in this shop, but Peter knew Jesus, and he offered Jesus above asking price. Pick up your Bible or phone and turn to Matthew 18 to hear the story.For those who use Word Aflame Curriculum, the Bible passage focused on in this episode comes from God's Word for Life, Summer 2023, entitled, "Seventy Times Seven" (June 18, 2023). This episode is produced by the Pentecostal Publishing House and is hosted by LJ Harry. This week's question: What benefits have you felt from forgiving others?
6/16/2023
21:29
Go and Sin No More
Jesus could not win, they could not lose. Jesus and a woman caught in the act of sin was as good as gone. How would Jesus respond and how would He save her life? Pick up your Bible or phone and turn to John 8 to hear the story.For those who use Word Aflame Curriculum, the Bible passage focused on in this episode comes from God's Word for Life, Summer 2023, entitled, "Go and Sin No More" (June 11, 2023). This episode is produced by the Pentecostal Publishing House and is hosted by LJ Harry. This week's question: What do you think Jesus wrote on the ground in John 8?
6/9/2023
22:49
Authority to Forgive
Four friends did the unthinkable—they broke up someone else's roof to lower their paralyzed friend to Jesus. When Jesus looked up, He likely smiled at their faith and creativity. Pick up your Bible or phone and turn to Mark 2 to hear the story.For those who use Word Aflame Curriculum, the Bible passage focused on in this episode comes from God's Word for Life, Summer 2023, entitled, "Authority to Forgive" (June 4, 2023). This episode is produced by the Pentecostal Publishing House and is hosted by LJ Harry.
6/2/2023
22:24
Help to Understand God's Call
Two men, Samuel and Saul, needed to hear from God to know what He wanted them to do. Chances are, so do we. Pick up your Bible or phone and turn to I Samuel 10 to hear the story.For those who use Word Aflame Curriculum, the Bible passage focused on in this episode comes from God's Word for Life, Spring 2023, entitled, "Help to Understand God's Call" (May 28, 2023). This episode is produced by the Pentecostal Publishing House and is hosted by LJ Harry.
