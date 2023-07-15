What's new and exciting in the world of Pokémon GO? Listen to weekly episodes of GOCast: a Pokémon GO Podcast to find out!
244 - Cell By Cell
Routes are here - are you en route? Zygarde on our phones? That’s totally cellular! Whether it's 10%, 50%, or 100%, you’ll get out what you put into this new event! Squirtle is coming back for another victory lap in the pool! …and more on this episode of GOCast!
Squirtle Community Day Classic Make-up
Discover the world in an all-new way with Routes!
Celebrate the launch of Routes with the Blaze New Trails event!
Zygarde - Stats
7/24/2023
1:30:57
PvP Corner 129
DPhiE250 is back and ready to discuss the PvP topics of the week with FishOnAHeater! They discuss the previous week of GO Battle league and then dive into discussing Fossil Cup, Open Ultra League and Little Jungle Cup. They briefly recap each of the four Silph Arena Continental Tournaments that took place over the last weekend as well as specifically looking at DPhiE250’s 7th place run at the North American Continental. They touch on the final four spots in both Silph Factions King of the Hill and Silph Factions Worlds before moving onto a rather full mailbag.
Congratulations to HisuianRyan completing his 12,000th battle (which awarded him a shiny Frillish!), to Motters for achieving 3,000 Great League wins and to Firedrillin for reaching Rank 20 in GO Battle League with a starting ELO of 2068!
GBL Hidden Gems Blog post
Stadium Gaming: 2023 Play! Pokémon Pokémon Go Tournaments Guide
7/21/2023
1:24:22
243 - Adventure (Week) Awaits
July’s Community Day will have your tail Poli’wagging’ with joy! It's Prime time for some Partner Research! Tyrunt and Amaura make an annual event feel shiny and new! You heard them, Riolu. Let’s get cracking! …and more on this episode of GOCast!
July 2023 Community Day: Poliwag
Free Limited Partner Research available for Amazon Prime members
Adventure Week returns!
Riolu Hatch Day
Riolu - Lucario - Stats
7/17/2023
1:56:54
PvP Corner 128 featuring Caleb Peng
FishOnAHeater is joined by Play! Pokemon caster, long-time battler and content creator Caleb Peng! They cover a lot of topics in-depth such as:
The next few GBL metas
Upcoming Poliwag Community Day
Silph Factions Worlds
The developing Play! Pokemon meta
GBL Hidden Gems Blog post
Stadium Gaming: 2023 Play! Pokémon Pokémon Go Tournaments Guide
7/15/2023
1:35:59
242 - Cruisin' For a Snoozin'
Everyone is invited ‘round the Campfire (app)! Happy Anniversary Pokémon GO, and hats off to lucky number 7! There’s glitz and glam at your local PokéStop showcase! Time to catch up on some Z’s with Snorlax in a new event! …and more on this episode of GOCast!
Pokémon GO seven year anniversary event
Introducing a new way to compete–PokéStop Showcases!
Catching Some Z’s event
Komala - Stats
