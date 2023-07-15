Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
What's new and exciting in the world of Pokémon GO? Listen to weekly episodes of GOCast: a Pokémon GO Podcast to find out!
Leisure
What's new and exciting in the world of Pokémon GO? Listen to weekly episodes of GOCast: a Pokémon GO Podcast to find out!
Available Episodes

5 of 294
  • 244 - Cell By Cell
    Routes are here - are you en route? Zygarde on our phones? That’s totally cellular! Whether it's 10%, 50%, or 100%, you’ll get out what you put into this new event! Squirtle is coming back for another victory lap in the pool! …and more on this episode of GOCast! Squirtle Community Day Classic Make-up Discover the world in an all-new way with Routes! Celebrate the launch of Routes with the Blaze New Trails event! Zygarde - Stats Visit our website - ⁠⁠www.gocastpodcast.com⁠ Support us - ⁠⁠www.patreon.com/gocastpodcast⁠ ⁠⁠⁠Email us - ⁠⁠[email protected]⁠ ⁠⁠⁠Email PvP Corner - [email protected] Follow us on Twitter - ⁠⁠@gocastpodcast⁠⁠ Leave us a voicemail - (262) 586-7717‬ P.O. Box address: GOCAST PODCAST PO Box 367 301 E Congress Pkwy Crystal Lake, IL 60073 --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/gocastpodcast/message
    7/24/2023
    1:30:57
  • PvP Corner 129
    DPhiE250 is back and ready to discuss the PvP topics of the week with FishOnAHeater! They discuss the previous week of GO Battle league and then dive into discussing Fossil Cup, Open Ultra League and Little Jungle Cup.  They briefly recap each of the four Silph Arena Continental Tournaments that took place over the last weekend as well as specifically looking at DPhiE250’s 7th place run at the North American Continental.  They touch on the final four spots in both Silph Factions King of the Hill and Silph Factions Worlds before moving onto a rather full mailbag.  Congratulations to HisuianRyan completing his 12,000th battle (which awarded him a shiny Frillish!), to Motters for achieving 3,000 Great League wins and to Firedrillin for reaching Rank 20 in GO Battle League with a starting ELO of 2068!  Regular Links: GBL Hidden Gems Blog post Stadium Gaming: 2023 Play! Pokémon Pokémon Go Tournaments Guide Support PvPoke on Patreon or Github  More Fish More DPhiE250 Voicemail: (262) 586-7717   Email: [email protected] Physical mail: GOCast PO BOX Crystal Lake - Post Office PO Box 367 301 E Congress Pkwy Crystal Lake, IL 60073 --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/gocastpodcast/message
    7/21/2023
    1:24:22
  • 243 - Adventure (Week) Awaits
    July’s Community Day will have your tail Poli’wagging’ with joy! It's Prime time for some Partner Research! Tyrunt and Amaura make an annual event feel shiny and new! You heard them, Riolu. Let’s get cracking! …and more on this episode of GOCast! July 2023 Community Day: Poliwag Free Limited Partner Research available for Amazon Prime members Adventure Week returns! Riolu Hatch Day Riolu - Lucario - Stats Visit our website - ⁠⁠www.gocastpodcast.com⁠ Support us - ⁠⁠www.patreon.com/gocastpodcast⁠ ⁠⁠⁠Email us - ⁠⁠[email protected]⁠ ⁠⁠⁠Email PvP Corner - [email protected] Follow us on Twitter - ⁠⁠@gocastpodcast⁠⁠ Leave us a voicemail - (262) 586-7717‬ P.O. Box address: GOCAST PODCAST PO Box 367 301 E Congress Pkwy Crystal Lake, IL 60073 --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/gocastpodcast/message
    7/17/2023
    1:56:54
  • PvP Corner 128 featuring Caleb Peng
    FishOnAHeater is joined by Play! Pokemon caster, long-time battler and content creator Caleb Peng! They cover a lot of topics in-depth such as: The next few GBL metas Upcoming Poliwag Community Day Silph Factions Worlds The developing Play! Pokemon meta Regular Links: GBL Hidden Gems Blog post Stadium Gaming: 2023 Play! Pokémon Pokémon Go Tournaments Guide Support PvPoke on Patreon or Github  More Fish More DPhiE250 https://linktr.ee/calebpeng Voicemail: (262) 586-7717Email: [email protected] Physical mail: GOCast PO BOX Crystal Lake - Post Office PO Box 367 301 E Congress Pkwy Crystal Lake, IL 60073 --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/gocastpodcast/message
    7/15/2023
    1:35:59
  • 242 - Cruisin' For a Snoozin'
    Everyone is invited ‘round the Campfire (app)! Happy Anniversary Pokémon GO, and hats off to lucky number 7! There’s glitz and glam at your local PokéStop showcase! Time to catch up on some Z’s with Snorlax in a new event! …and more on this episode of GOCast! Pokémon GO seven year anniversary event Introducing a new way to compete–PokéStop Showcases! Catching Some Z’s event Komala - Stats Visit our website - ⁠⁠www.gocastpodcast.com⁠ Support us - ⁠⁠www.patreon.com/gocastpodcast⁠ ⁠⁠⁠Email us - ⁠⁠[email protected]⁠ ⁠⁠⁠Email PvP Corner - [email protected] Follow us on Twitter - ⁠⁠@gocastpodcast⁠⁠ Leave us a voicemail - (262) 586-7717‬ P.O. Box address: GOCAST PODCAST PO Box 367 301 E Congress Pkwy Crystal Lake, IL 60073 --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/gocastpodcast/message
    7/9/2023
    1:57:40

About GOCast: a Pokémon GO Podcast

What's new and exciting in the world of Pokémon GO? Listen to weekly episodes of GOCast: a Pokémon GO Podcast to find out!
Podcast website

