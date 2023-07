PvP Corner 129

DPhiE250 is back and ready to discuss the PvP topics of the week with FishOnAHeater! They discuss the previous week of GO Battle league and then dive into discussing Fossil Cup, Open Ultra League and Little Jungle Cup. They briefly recap each of the four Silph Arena Continental Tournaments that took place over the last weekend as well as specifically looking at DPhiE250’s 7th place run at the North American Continental. They touch on the final four spots in both Silph Factions King of the Hill and Silph Factions Worlds before moving onto a rather full mailbag. Congratulations to HisuianRyan completing his 12,000th battle (which awarded him a shiny Frillish!), to Motters for achieving 3,000 Great League wins and to Firedrillin for reaching Rank 20 in GO Battle League with a starting ELO of 2068! Regular Links: GBL Hidden Gems Blog post Stadium Gaming: 2023 Play! Pokémon Pokémon Go Tournaments Guide Support PvPoke on Patreon or Github More Fish More DPhiE250 Voicemail: (262) 586-7717 Email: [email protected] Physical mail: GOCast PO BOX Crystal Lake - Post Office PO Box 367 301 E Congress Pkwy Crystal Lake, IL 60073 --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/gocastpodcast/message