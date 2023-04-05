Go! My Favorite Sports Team is a podcast that opens your mind to a whole new imagination of sports. Whether you’re a life-long sports fan, athlete, or you don’t... More
Available Episodes
CreatorClash 2 - Post-Fight Breakdown
It's time for... THE AFTERMATH OF CREATOR CLASH 2!! Your elegant GMFST Hosts, Markiplier & Tyler, discuss their experiences at the event, the fear and excitement with watching their friends enter the ring, and so much more. Listen now to catch all their insights into the punchouts, & head bonks you maybe didn't even know happened!
5/4/2023
56:20
Proof or Death
Can your sports master, The King of Balls and Holes., PROVE he is worthy of such acclaim? Can he show enough knowledge to back his MASTERS DEGREE? This week, Markiplier heeds the call to test Tyler on his sports acumen! Find out if the man, the myth, the LEGEND lives up to his titles.
4/27/2023
47:57
We Are Stressed
With the weight of the sports & movie-making world on their shoulders and not enough hours in the day, Tyler and Mark take a break to just chat with each other about their busy schedules, goals, plans, and life in general. Sit back, breathe, & relax as you indulge your elegant ears with this episode. Maybe it too will relieve some of your stress.
4/20/2023
30:54
CreatorClash 2 - Pre-Fight Analysis
Welcome elegant listeners & NOW ELEGANT VIEWERS on Spotify! In the very first video episode of GMFST, Tyler and Mark give a preview of Creator Clash 2 & discuss their predictions for the boxing matches. Will the seasoned veterans from the 1st creator clash hold supreme or will the dozens of newcomers shine in the spotlight? Maybe both, but here's your for an inside scoop, GMFST style. Listen now! Watch exclusively on Spotify!
4/13/2023
1:18:23
A Markiplier Heist
This week on GMFST, Tyler dives into another primer! This time on the adrenaline filled sport... What's this? Mark, that's not in the notes… hd73;$8,@53)$… Fine, HERE! but audience just know Mark, possibly the Distractible one, is hijacking the episode. Enjoy the Chaos, Pranks, Clowns, & Hijinks! Wait, CLOWNS!? Tune in now to see all the Markiplier mayhem that is unleashed!!
