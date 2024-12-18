Calvo Motorsports talks on the Fastest Vipers in the WORLD!!!

On this episode we went Austin to talk with Antonio Calvo Home of Fastest Vipers to hit the Streets of Mexico that he builds all in house. He shares very good knowledge but not too much to stay competitive about the Vipers and the crazy power they can put down to the ground. We went through the timeline with him which is before the shop, now and what's the future for him. We hope you all enjoy and thank you for watching!