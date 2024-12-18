Jay Meagher talks on 2JZ, RS Garage, Transmissions, and Real Street
On this episode we had one of the baddest guys to build the 2JZ. Im sure you seen his Tech Tip videos when he was with Real Street. Today we discussed many things from working on the 2JZ, different transmissions, drag racing, his past life, the future for jay, and Why he left Real Street?
--------
2:34:51
Pro Speed talks on WHY ONLY USING MOTEC and FTR Pro Drag
On this Episode we went to Pro Speed to speak with a Legend in Motorsports Chris Delgado Software Engineer/ Part Owner of Pro Speed / Firmware Developer using Motec, he talks on the new FTR Pro Drag Plug and Play Kits, White Rice, Dirty Taco, and What your missing on not going with MOTEC on your car. Thank you for watching
--------
4:46:26
Brian Tooley Racing & Rick Smith talk Camshafts, Heads, and Intakes
Join Brian Tooley Racing and Rick Smith as they discuss camshafts, heads, and intakes for your next project. From porting heads to testing everything they use, this video covers it all!
--------
4:28:22
Calvo Motorsports talks on the Fastest Vipers in the WORLD!!!
On this episode we went Austin to talk with Antonio Calvo Home of Fastest Vipers to hit the Streets of Mexico that he builds all in house. He shares very good knowledge but not too much to stay competitive about the Vipers and the crazy power they can put down to the ground. We went through the timeline with him which is before the shop, now and what's the future for him. We hope you all enjoy and thank you for watching!
--------
2:34:47
ARS on 20+ Years Grudge Racing and Moved From California to Texas
On this episode we went to Brandon and Tiana shop located on Anna, Texas now, that recently in the last couple years moved from California. We talked on the 20+ plus years racing in the street in Cali to Texas, the builds they built, the famous new edge that raced on Fastest Cars on Netflix and LS/LT Platform. Thank you for watching!