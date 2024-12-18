Powered by RND
PodcastsLeisureGo Hard Podcast.
Listen to Go Hard Podcast. in the App
Listen to Go Hard Podcast. in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Go Hard Podcast.

Podcast Go Hard Podcast.
Noel A.
Podcasting Car & Truck Enthusiast.
LeisureAutomotiveLeisureAviationLeisureHobbies

Available Episodes

5 of 91
  • Jay Meagher talks on 2JZ, RS Garage, Transmissions, and Real Street
    On this episode we had one of the baddest guys to build the 2JZ. Im sure you seen his Tech Tip videos when he was with Real Street. Today we discussed many things from working on the 2JZ, different transmissions, drag racing, his past life, the future for jay, and Why he left Real Street?
    --------  
    2:34:51
  • Pro Speed talks on WHY ONLY USING MOTEC and FTR Pro Drag
    On this Episode we went to Pro Speed to speak with a Legend in Motorsports Chris Delgado Software Engineer/ Part Owner of Pro Speed / Firmware Developer using Motec, he talks on the new FTR Pro Drag Plug and Play Kits, White Rice, Dirty Taco, and What your missing on not going with MOTEC on your car. Thank you for watching
    --------  
    4:46:26
  • Brian Tooley Racing & Rick Smith talk Camshafts, Heads, and Intakes
    Join Brian Tooley Racing and Rick Smith as they discuss camshafts, heads, and intakes for your next project. From porting heads to testing everything they use, this video covers it all!
    --------  
    4:28:22
  • Calvo Motorsports talks on the Fastest Vipers in the WORLD!!!
    On this episode we went Austin to talk with Antonio Calvo Home of Fastest Vipers to hit the Streets of Mexico that he builds all in house. He shares very good knowledge but not too much to stay competitive about the Vipers and the crazy power they can put down to the ground. We went through the timeline with him which is before the shop, now and what's the future for him. We hope you all enjoy and thank you for watching!
    --------  
    2:34:47
  • ARS on 20+ Years Grudge Racing and Moved From California to Texas
    On this episode we went to Brandon and Tiana shop located on Anna, Texas now, that recently in the last couple years moved from California. We talked on the 20+ plus years racing in the street in Cali to Texas, the builds they built, the famous new edge that raced on Fastest Cars on Netflix and LS/LT Platform. Thank you for watching!
    --------  
    3:21:14

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About Go Hard Podcast.

Podcasting Car & Truck Enthusiast.
Podcast website

Listen to Go Hard Podcast., The Minimalists and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Go Hard Podcast.: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/19/2024 - 4:00:12 AM