GO FIGHT WIN with Wes Blankenship

GO FIGHT WIN is the show with all the high school football stories you love. Celebrity guests join host Wes Blankenship each week to share stories from their glory days playing high school ball. You’ll also hear the wildest and most absurd headlines in the sport each week from coast to coast – whether it’s the quarterback who threw for 600 yards, or the game that got interrupted by a wild boar running out on the field. We’ll take your best local radio calls and follow along with the Coffeetown football team game by game. So, check out GO FIGHT WIN weekly on YouTube, Apple podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your shows. If that don’t light your fire, your wood’s wet!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

ESPN's Ryan McGee stops by to share how high school football shaped his career and explain the difference between a Bulldog and a Devil Dog. Coffeetown opens the season at Copper Central. High school headlines: a TikTok challenge gone wrong, bears on the field, and a quarterback in the woods. ________ TikTok story: https://gocoffeetown.com/tiktok-challenge-ruins-high-school-football-game/ Bear on the field: https://www.wbir.com/video/news/local/sevierville-sevier/watch-bear-runs-on-gatlinburg-pittman-football-field-before-practice/51-d1909e83-8c92-49e2-8a8d-b57dbf779570 Coffeetown team store: https://gocoffeetown.com/team-store/ Submit your own high school football story: https://gocoffeetown.com/got-a-story/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

