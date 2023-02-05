A podcast for community builders. Discussing ways to grow financially resilient, resource-conscious, and people-friendly cities. More
Rural Community Transformation — with Julianna Dodson
Rural communities are a focus for us here at Verdunity. In this episode, AJ interviews Julianna Dodson, Deputy Executive Director, and Radically Rural Director for the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship. Prior to her work with Hannah Grimes, she was primarily in the financial services industry (which according to her is a lot more vibrant and dynamic than one might imagine!) but has also taught English overseas, and runs her own small business on the side. Together they chat about how to transform these places for the better. You might be surprised to hear that rural communities face some of the same issues that bigger cities do – housing shortages, inability to find affordable child care – but they also face issues like the hollowing out of medical support systems that historically have been a part of the rural fabric. Julianna highlights how rural communities have attempted to recover from one financial crisis after the next and how they do that differently than cities.-If you have a spare minute, please take part in our 2023 podcast survey!https://www.verdunity.com/2023survey Press Coverage:Radically Rural 2023 Summithttps://www.radicallyrural.org/2023-summit/Radically Rural PitchFork Challengehttps://www.radicallyrural.org/pitchfork-challenge/The News Project – ‘Radically Rural’https://gnat-tv.org/the-news-project-radically-rural/Tight knit: Connection is critical for progress in rural entrepreneurial ecosystemshttps://www.kauffman.org/currents/connection-is-critical-rural-entrepreneurial-ecosystems/Radically Rural: Turning the Silver Tsunami into Goldhttps://dailyyonder.com/radically-rural-turning-the-silver-tsunami-into-gold/2020/01/06/In Little Keene, NH, Boosting Rural Economies and Entrepreneurshiphttps://www.forbes.com/sites/annefield/2019/08/22/in-little-keene-nh-boosting-rural-economies-and-entrepreneurship/?sh=455daadd7e98 Resources:Federal Resources for Rural Americahttps://www.aspeninstitute.org/programs/community-strategies-group/rural-in-the-american-rescue-plan/The Rural Business Show, Episode 42: Radically Ruralhttps://www.ruralbusiness.com/episode-42-radically-rural/E&P Reports Vodcast, Episode 101: Focusing on Small-Town Americahttps://www.podbean.com/media/share/dir-jmbbi-fde3064?utm_campaign=w_share_ep&utm_medium=dlink&utm_source=w_share2022 Radically Rural Summit Recaphttps://www.radicallyrural.org/2022-summit/Mentioned in This Episode:Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westoverhttps://bookshop.org/p/books/educated-a-memoir-tara-westover/15280731?ean=9780399590528
5/2/2023
1:19:09
Place and Prosperity — with William Fulton
William Fulton is one of America’s most established thought leaders in urban planning. From 2014 to 2022, he served as Director of Rice University’s Kinder Institute for Urban Research. Prior to moving to Houston, he served as Mayor of Ventura, CA and Director of Planning and Development for San Diego. He’s the author of multiple papers and books, including his most recent book Place and Prosperity, which is the focus of this episode. Kevin and Bill discuss Bill’s experience growing up in a factory town in New York, stepping into community planning and city leadership roles in California, and personal stories detailing how quality of life for he and his family has been impacted by the design of the different neighborhoods he’s lived in. Bill makes the case that building great places is fundamental to cultivating prosperity, and better cities emerge when the people who shape them think more broadly and intentionally about the places they are creating.Some of the topics covered include:How Bill defines “enduring prosperity” and why this is a goal cities should all be striving forQuality of life is based in large extent on how we experience the places around usWhy we need to look beyond our own homes to fulfill ourselves on a daily basis, and how he’s come to believe that “his town is his house”Examples from his experience growing up as a child in a pre-WW2 neighborhood in Upstate New York and as an adult seeking to get around without a car in Houston, and how mobility systems impact the look, safety, and development of citiesHow carsharing, Uber, scooters and e-bikes are supporting the transformation to more walkable citiesHow decisions get made in local government, and the importance of communication with community membersHow California’s Prop 13 property tax cap legislation impacted municipal finances, what worked, and what didn’tThe role infill and redevelopment in economic development and community buildingThree pieces of advice Bill has for people currently leading cities or aspiring to serve on their city councilBe sure to complete our quick annual podcast survey for a chance to win $50 to Amazon! These submissions help us steer Go Cultivate! in the right direction so we can better provide the content you want to see.LINKSWilliam Fulton (LinkedIn)Place and Prosperity Book (Atlantic Press)Place and Prosperity Book Talk (YouTube)Rice University’s Kinder Institute
4/4/2023
1:11:05
3/30/2023
1:57
Enabling Desirable Neighborhoods - with Melissa Milton-Pung
Melissa Milton-Pung is a Policy Research Labs program manager at the Michigan Municipal League. As a Federally-qualified architectural historian, her expertise is in place-based economic development initiatives, historic rehabilitation, and heritage tourism. She holds a BA in Public History from Western Michigan University and a Master of Historic Preservation from the University of Kentucky College of Architecture, where her research created the Commonwealth’s first historic property tax credit. Melissa is also adjunct faculty in Historic Preservation at Eastern Michigan University and a past president of the Michigan Historic Preservation Network (MHPN).Prior to joining the League in 2017, Melissa spent more than a decade as economic development & historic preservation project manager for Washtenaw County (Ann Arbor), and worked in cultural resource consulting.It's not enough to hope for better neighborhoods. Meaningful policy needs to be enacted to make better places possible. Melissa Milton-Pung and the Michigan Municipal League have been working to give advocates the tools they need to push for zoning and housing reform in Michigan. But the lessons they provide can be applied across the country.This particular episode covered a large number of fascinating articles and resources. Check them out below.Press Coverage:Plan by MML and MEDC could bring more housing options to communities quickerhttps://www.macombdaily.com/2022/10/15/plan-by-mml-and-medc-could-bring-more-housing-options-to-communities-quicker/September 22, 2022 Press Conference https://www.facebook.com/MMLeague/videos/758557258540932New partnership draws inspiration from catalog and kit homes to shore up state housing stockhttps://www.secondwavemedia.com/rural-innovation-exchange/devnews/Pattern-Book-Homes-22.aspxHousing experts lay out plan to encourage more infill housing across Michiganhttps://mibiz.com/sections/real-estate-development/housing-experts-lay-out-plan-to-encourage-more-infill-housing-across-michiganCNU Teams with Michigan Leaders on New Guide to Code Reformhttps://www.cnu.org/news/cnu-teams-michigan-leaders-new-guide-code-reformResources:Pattern Book Homes https://www.mml.org/pattern-book-homes/Houses by Mail: A Guide to Houses from Sears, Roebuck and Company by Katherine Cole Stevenson and H Ward Jandl, 1995https://bookshop.org/p/books/houses-by-mail-a-guide-to-houses-from-sears-roebuck-and-company-katherine-cole-stevenson/7295788?ean=9780471143949America’s Favorite Homes: Mail-Order Catalogues as a Guide to Popular Early 20th-Century Houses (ISBN: 0814320066) 1990United Way - The ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) Projecthttps://www.uwmich.org/alice-reportThe Project for Code Reform (CNU)https://www.cnu.org/our-projects/project-code-reformEnabling Better Places: Users’ Guide to Zoning Reformhttps://www.cnu.org/sites/default/files/PCR-9-15-18.pdfMichigan Statewide Housing Plan https://www.michigan.gov/mshda/developers/statewide-housing-planMichigan Association of Planning Zoning Reform Toolkit https://www.planningmi.org/zoning-reform-for-housingMichigan Association of Planninghttps://www.planningmi.org/Housing Michigan Coalition https://housingmichigan.weebly.com/RSMeans - Construction Cost Estimating Softwarehttps://www.rsmeans.com/
3/7/2023
1:01:33
Bridging Infrastructure Gaps — with Mark Funkhouser and Liz Farmer
Fiscal policy, municipal finance, thoughtful budgeting, and infrastructure maintenance. If you ever wanted to know where and why your city's money gets spent, you'll want to hear this. Mark Funkhouser, former mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, with decades of experience in municipal finance, and Liz Farmer, a writer, thinker, and consultant on policy and budgeting, are two of the most knowledgeable people when it comes to local finance. They present us with some really tangible options for getting more out of those in this episode and explore how the systems we have built are fragile, like we've seen in places like Pittsburgh and even in a place like Texas that is ostensibly booming.There's a lot more. Don't miss it.Some things to check out after the episode:Mark’s 2015 Governing article about Infrastructure vs. Pensions: https://www.governing.com/gov-institute/on-leadership/gov-fiscal-issue-that-matters-most-infrastructure-pensions.htmlLiz Farmer’s Substack article on 5 things she’s learned after a decade of reporting on municipal bankruptcy:https://lizfarmer.substack.com/p/5-things-ive-learned-after-a-decade?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=560793&post_id=96315141&isFreemail=false&utm_medium=emailVolcker Alliance Paper: https://www.volckeralliance.org/resources/sustainable-state-and-local-budgeting-and-borrowing-0BOOKSDignity by Chris ArnadeBonds of Inequality by Justin JenkinsStill Broke by Rick WartzmannStrong Towns by Charles MarohnThink Again by Adam GrantContact Mark or [email protected]: mayorfunk.comTwitter: @[email protected]\Substack: Long Story ShortTwitter: @LizFarmerTweets