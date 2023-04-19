Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Global Economy Podcast

Global Economy Podcast

Podcast Global Economy Podcast
Podcast Global Economy Podcast

Global Economy Podcast

ECIPE
The Global Economy Podcast is a podcast by ECIPE, a think tank dedicated to international economic policy. This podcast will discuss international economic poli...
The Global Economy Podcast is a podcast by ECIPE, a think tank dedicated to international economic policy. This podcast will discuss international economic poli...
More

  • Episode 95: EU vs. US States – Comparing economic growth
    In this episode, Fredrik Erixon and Oscar Guinea speak about relative economic decline – more specifically the decline of the European economy in comparison to the American economy. This conversation is based on a recent ECIPE paper on Europe’s poor economic growth and its consequences for prosperity. The Policy Brief...
    8/11/2023
    17:22
  • Episode 94: The Enduring Legacy of Adam Smith with Matt Ridley and Russ Roberts
    In a wide-ranging conversation with Matt Ridley and Russ Roberts, Fredrik Erixon delves into the enduring legacy of Adam Smith, the Scottish philosopher whose ideas have profoundly shaped our understanding of society and the economy. Celebrating the 300th anniversary of Smith, they explore his seminal...
    7/26/2023
    59:58
  • Episode 93: The US trade policy and America’s role in the world economic order with Keith Rockwell and Stuart Harbinson
    In this episode, Fredrik Erixon talks to Keith Rockwell and Stuart Harbinson about the US trade policy and America’s role in the world economic order, specifically, how does the Biden administration think about trade? Keith M. Rockwell is a Senior Research Fellow at the Hinrich Foundation. Before...
    6/21/2023
    51:31
  • Episode 92: The EU’s Digital Regulations and Freedom of Political Speech with Joan Barata
    In this episode, Fredrik Erixon talks to Dr Joan Barata about emerging European regulations affecting speech and political discourse. They discuss recent legislation such as the Digital Services Act, the Media Act and their impact on digital platforms and freedom of political speech. Dr...
    6/15/2023
    46:52
  • Episode 91: The European Cybersecurity Certification Scheme for Cloud Services (EUCS) with Nigel Cory
    In this episode Matthias Bauer talks to Nigel Cory about the EUCS. In particular, they touch upon topics such as the controversies surrounding it, why it follows a French template, the impacts in EU member states and possible measures to deal with countries like...
    4/19/2023
    28:52

About Global Economy Podcast

The Global Economy Podcast is a podcast by ECIPE, a think tank dedicated to international economic policy. This podcast will discuss international economic policy and politics, particularly in Europe, and expose the key debates in our time to critical examination. We are unrepentant supporters of globalization and an open world order, and just like our other work, this podcast will channel irreverent and contrarian views.
