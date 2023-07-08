KCRW’s Global Beat: México takes you from the clubs of CDMX to the fresh Monterrey scene to the shores of Veracruz and beyond to discover the best new artists y...

Moni Saldaña is back with Raul Campos, bringing three gems that spotlight the creative flair of women in the Mexican alternative scene. Listen in for chill indie-rock vibes, a fun and funky bedroom pop tune, and some mind-melting psychedelia. Artists in this episode: Películas Geniales, Elis Paprika, sailawway.

Betto Arcos gives us the gift of holiday-inspired bangers, straight from Mexico’s emerging alternative scene. Folk and jazz sounds from around the world are reimagined and delivered with passion and punch from artists Amir Moreno, Chalanes del Amor, and Arturo O’Farrill.

This edition is a family affair. Moni Saldaña joins Raul Campos to break down some serious sonic connections featuring Global Beat alumni and KCRW mainstays alike. Grenda’s “Eye For You” is sung in English, fusing downtempo electronics and emo-melodics into a yearning, pulsating gem. Nsqk (pronounced like the powdery milk treat) brings us a sonic confection in “El Tiempo Que Necesitas.” And Los Benders’ “Playa Privada” is a bouncy, whistle-centric ray of sunshine just begging to be shouted along to with a massive festival crowd.

Sit back, recline your seat, and join KCRW’s Raul Campos on a journey through some of the freshest music from México. Three new tracks every week from our curators, Mexico City DJ and music supervisor Junf, director of Festival NRMAL Moni Saldaña, and NPR’s Betto Arcos.

Moni Saldaña is back with 3 new tracks for Raul: Mexico City psych-rockers Supersilverhaze have a new single “Antropoceno.” Next, Guadalajara-based hip-hop artist Samantha Barrón with “Como Las Aves.” And cult indie producer Sanje goes solo with “Buen Fantasma.”

KCRW’s Global Beat: México takes you from the clubs of CDMX to the fresh Monterrey scene to the shores of Veracruz and beyond to discover the best new artists you probably haven’t heard yet. Supercharge your playlists and enjoy the journey with KCRW DJ Raul Campos and our curators, Mexico City DJ and music supervisor Junf, festival director and music consultant Monica Saldaña, and NPR’s Betto Arcos.