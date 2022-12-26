Introducing JK! Games!, a gaming and nerd-centric podcast where cohosts Kayla and Jerica give it to you: gaming news, debates on video game culture and technolo... More
Available Episodes
The Summer of Games is HERE. - JK! Games! Episode 137
On this week's episode, Jerica and Kayla talk about every showcase from the last week and a half. That's it. That's the episode.THERES SO MUCH TO TALK ABOUT. XBOX SHOWED UP.
6/15/2023
1:29:26
PlayStation Showcase Predictions and ZELDA - JK! Games! Episode 136
On this week's episode... Jerica and Kayla predict what will show up at the PS Showcase next week. Also TEARS OF THE KINGDOM.
5/19/2023
1:11:44
Let's talk about those Burning Shores and Lightsabers! - JK! Games! Episode 135
This week Jerica and Kayla discuss first impressions of Jedi Survivor and Jerica completed Horizon's DLC Burning Shores. Let's talk about it!
5/1/2023
59:29
WE ARE BACK! What have we been doing?! - JK! Games! Episode 134
On this week's episode of JK! Games! Jerica and Kayla catch up on video games and what they have played in the past 4 months.
4/15/2023
58:30
We have an Announcement! + TGA recap! - JK! Games! Episode 133
On this week's episode Jerica and Kayla discuss the Video Game Awards and announce their new show.... ClickerBait! (Companion podcast for The Last of Us HBO show)
