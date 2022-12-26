Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast JK! Games!
Available Episodes

5 of 133
  • The Summer of Games is HERE. - JK! Games! Episode 137
    On this week's episode, Jerica and Kayla talk about every showcase from the last week and a half. That's it. That's the episode.THERES SO MUCH TO TALK ABOUT. XBOX SHOWED UP.Follow us @JKGamesPodcast on Twitter and Instagram. You can even watch us on YouTube! Also, we wouldn't be content creators without a TikTok. Let us know what you think of the show and share ideas on what content you would like to see next! Also email us at [email protected] for questions, comments, or corrections! You all are are amazing and thanks for listening!
    6/15/2023
    1:29:26
  • PlayStation Showcase Predictions and ZELDA - JK! Games! Episode 136
    On this week's episode... Jerica and Kayla predict what will show up at the PS Showcase next week. Also TEARS OF THE KINGDOM.Follow us @JKGamesPodcast on Twitter and Instagram. You can even watch us on YouTube! Also, we wouldn't be content creators without a TikTok. Let us know what you think of the show and share ideas on what content you would like to see next! Also email us at [email protected] for questions, comments, or corrections! You all are are amazing and thanks for listening!
    5/19/2023
    1:11:44
  • Let's talk about those Burning Shores and Lightsabers! - JK! Games! Episode 135
    This week Jerica and Kayla discuss first impressions of Jedi Survivor and Jerica completed Horizon's DLC Burning Shores. Let's talk about it!Follow us @JKGamesPodcast on Twitter and Instagram. You can even watch us on YouTube! Also, we wouldn't be content creators without a TikTok. Let us know what you think of the show and share ideas on what content you would like to see next! Also email us at [email protected] for questions, comments, or corrections! You all are are amazing and thanks for listening!
    5/1/2023
    59:29
  • WE ARE BACK! What have we been doing?! - JK! Games! Episode 134
    On this week's episode of JK! Games! Jerica and Kayla catch up on video games and what they have played in the past 4 months. Follow us @JKGamesPodcast on Twitter and Instagram. You can even watch us on YouTube! Also, we wouldn't be content creators without a TikTok. Let us know what you think of the show and share ideas on what content you would like to see next! Also email us at [email protected] for questions, comments, or corrections! You all are are amazing and thanks for listening!
    4/15/2023
    58:30
  • We have an Announcement! + TGA recap! - JK! Games! Episode 133
    On this week's episode Jerica and Kayla discuss the Video Game Awards and announce their new show.... ClickerBait! (Companion podcast for The Last of Us HBO show)Follow us @JKGamesPodcast on Twitter and Instagram. You can even watch us on YouTube! Also, we wouldn't be content creators without a TikTok. Let us know what you think of the show and share ideas on what content you would like to see next! Also email us at [email protected] for questions, comments, or corrections! You all are are amazing and thanks for listening!
    12/26/2022
    59:42

About JK! Games!

Introducing JK! Games!, a gaming and nerd-centric podcast where cohosts Kayla and Jerica give it to you: gaming news, debates on video game culture and technology, and most importantly, their passion for gaming across all platforms. Get social with JK Games! on Facebook. @JKGamesPodcast on Twitter & Instagram, @JKGamescast on Twitch. Tell us what games you want us to play and talk about (!!!): [email protected]
