Gleek of the Week - A Glee Podcast

Andrew and Allison are rewatching every performance from Glee to crown the ultimate performance from the series. Each episode, they're joined by a different Gle... More
"Tartie Party" (w/ Kevin McHale & Jenna Ushkowitz)
We're back from hiatus, and do we have an episode for y'all! Kevin McHale & Jenna Ushkowitz join us for the final episode of round one of the Glacket to discuss some of Glee's unreleased songs, where they think Artie and Tina are in 2023, and what Glee: The Musical would look like. Plus, Andrew and Allison discuss important details of what the next round of the Glacket will look like.
6/20/2023
1:17:33
Gleek of the Week Live Trivia!
A lil' bonus episode while we're on gliatus! Allison writes another fan fiction, Andrew gives an in memoriam to all the songs we lost in round one, and the beautiful glisteners reading this took part in live trivia about the past 110 episodes of the podcast. The final episode of round one will be in your feed on 6/20, and the second round starts the following week!
6/6/2023
1:23:33
"Without Looking at a List" (w/ Amy Lovatt)
Glisteners! We're here in the penultimate episode of the first round of the Glacket with a guest many of y'all have been SO excited about: YouTube Queen Amy Lovatt!!! Amy shares her perspective on the glee fandom in the modern age and helps us make three more Glacket decisions with our severely empty slushie cups. Songs this episode include a feminine wash ad, the Eiffel Tower, and the scariest game of smash or pass you've ever seen.
5/9/2023
1:42:35
"Somewhere We Go Sometimes" (w/ Alayna)
This is it, Gleeks. The episode. Where we pull. Somewhere We Go Sometimes. You've waited for it for so long. And now here it is. And glistener Alayna got to be there for it. It was incredible. Other songs this episode include watching raw, the most boring song on glee, and SMELLOWAHN!
5/2/2023
1:37:03
"The More Successful Twin" (w/ Ruben)
Hi hi hi! This episode, Andrew and Allison discuss WaterTok and how easily influenced Allison is. Our gluest this week is glistener Ruben, who has a super fun way that he was introduced to the show! Songs this episode include wife lover tank tops, scary music, and Suddenly Seeking Seymour.
Andrew and Allison are rewatching every performance from Glee to crown the ultimate performance from the series. Each episode, they're joined by a different Gleek to discuss the show and move a few lucky songs forward on the Glacket - the Glee Bracket. Listen along to find out where your favorite performances end up!