Each week hosts Ryan Blaney, Kim Coon, and Chuck Bush dive into all things involved in the general pursuit of happiness.
www.nascar.com/podcast More
Available Episodes
5 of 155
Space race for rich people and Sturgill (the dog) joins the show
On this episode of the "Glass Case of Emotion" podcast, Ryan Blaney is once again joined by Kim Coon and Chuck Bush to talk about the ongoing space race and the Olympics. Blaney's dog, Sturgill, also drops by the show.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
8/11/2021
55:56
NASCAR heads to Nashville, rye whiskey and whale blubber
On this episode of the Glass Case of Emotion podcast, Ryan Blaney is once again joined by Kim Coon and Chuck Bush talk about NACAR's return to Nashville Superspeedway and the NASCAR Cup Series first time ever racing at the concrete oval.
The crew also dives into rye whiskey, whale blubber, couches
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
6/17/2021
1:03:26
Austin Cindric joins and the crew talks COTA rain, one-armed cheerleaders and the Coca-Cola 600
On this episode of the Glass Case of Emotion podcast, Ryan Blaney is once again joined by Kim Coon and Chuck Bush with a special guest who's known as a road-course ace, Austin Cindric.
The crew recaps COTA and looks ahead to the longest race of the year, the Coca-Cola 600.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/27/2021
47:07
Cole Swindell joins; the crew talks Talladega and rabid bobcats
On this special episode of the Glass Case of Emotion podcast, Ryan Blaney is once again joined by Kim Coon and Chuck Bush with special guest Cole Swindell.
The crew dives into all things Talladega Superspeedway, new dogs and rabid bobcats terrorizing the state of North Carolina.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/22/2021
59:28
GCOE returns: Blaney wins Atlanta and the crew preps for the Bristol Dirt Race
We're back with a special edition episode!
Fresh off of a win in Atlanta, Ryan Blaney and the GCOE crew are back and just in time for the Bristol Dirt Race.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.