How to Build Savage Habits with Shelby Sacco

This week we have Shelby Sacco, our favorite habit hype girl, here to tell us what up for Savage Summer. We go over the habit loop, how to change your life by changing your habits, how to build and break habits, our routines for summer and more. Shelby even breaks down a few real life habit loops to build (waking up early, working out) AND the most life changing ones for her to break (binge eating, toxic relationships.)There is so much to learn and be inspired by in this episode, enjoy! <3