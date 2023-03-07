Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Girls with Goals

Podcast Girls with Goals
AnnCatherine & Caroline
AnnCatherine and Caroline are 20 year old twins that live healthy, positive, and confident lifestyles all while inspiring you to do the same. Through sharing th...
EducationSelf-ImprovementHealth & Fitness
Available Episodes

5 of 99
  • How to Build a Workout Habit | Summer Habit Series
    Welcomeee to episode 1 of our summer habit series!! Each week we’ll break down a specific healthy habit from the science and psychology of WHY it’s important, to how to actually implement it in your life. Of course we’re starting with our favorite (and arguably the most impactful) working out!Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    7/13/2023
    31:59
  • Do you have to break habits to build new ones?
    We all have habits that we want to break… late night snacking, procrastination, negative self talk, but breaking habits isn’t always easy. This week we’re talking about “bad” habits, why we’re stuck in them, how to finally break them, and if you have to break old habits before you build up new ones. Enjoy!😊SHOP MERCH: The Impress Yourself CollectionGirls with Goals Group Chat: Geneva Follow AC on Instagram: @anncatherinconneenFollow Caroline on Instagram: @carolineconneenFollow AC on Tik Tok: @anncatherineconneenFollow Caroline on Tik Tok: @carolineconneenFor business inquiries please email [email protected] Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    7/10/2023
    36:43
  • Life Has No Rules: How to own your freedom
    There's no handbook on how to be human but somehow we find a way to hold ourselves to so many rules. Of course we all need to follow the law and be good to other people, but are their personal rules about who you're supposed to be and how you're supposed to live that are subconsciously holding you back? Let's talk about it.SHOP MERCH: The Impress Yourself CollectionGirls with Goals Group Chat: Geneva Follow AC on Instagram: @anncatherinconneenFollow Caroline on Instagram: @carolineconneenFollow AC on Tik Tok: @anncatherineconneenFollow Caroline on Tik Tok: @carolineconneenFor business inquiries please email [email protected] Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    7/3/2023
    43:15
  • You Should Stay Single (how to thrive on your own)
    How to not feel like you're missing out when you're not in a relationship, how to thrive when you're single, how to find independence when you ARE in a relationship, and lotssss more. Today we're diving into everything romantic relationships and how we feel it relates to your own life journey, confidence and self growth.Stay single mf's ;) jk if you're in a thriving relationship we're so happy for you just keep that relationship with yourself too xoxoSHOP MERCH: The Impress Yourself CollectionGirls with Goals Group Chat: Geneva Follow AC on Instagram: @anncatherinconneenFollow Caroline on Instagram: @carolineconneenFollow AC on Tik Tok: @anncatherineconneenFollow Caroline on Tik Tok: @carolineconneenFor business inquiries please email [email protected] code GOALS at liquid-iv.com for 20% offUse code GOALS at alomoves.com for a 30-day free trial and 50% off your annual membershipDownload Drizzly at drizzly.com todayAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    6/26/2023
    42:47
  • How to Build Savage Habits with Shelby Sacco
    This week we have Shelby Sacco, our favorite habit hype girl, here to tell us what up for Savage Summer. We go over the habit loop, how to change your life by changing your habits, how to build and break habits, our routines for summer and more. Shelby even breaks down a few real life habit loops to build (waking up early, working out) AND the most life changing ones for her to break (binge eating, toxic relationships.)There is so much to learn and be inspired by in this episode, enjoy! <3SHOP MERCH: The Impress Yourself CollectionGirls with Goals Group Chat: Geneva Follow AC on Instagram: @anncatherinconneenFollow Caroline on Instagram: @carolineconneenFollow AC on Tik Tok: @anncatherineconneenFollow Caroline on Tik Tok: @carolineconneenUse code GOALS at liquid-iv.com for 20% offUse code GOALS at alomoves.com for a 30-day free trial and 50% off your annual membershipDownload Drizzly at drizzly.com todayAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    6/19/2023
    45:15

About Girls with Goals

AnnCatherine and Caroline are 20 year old twins that live healthy, positive, and confident lifestyles all while inspiring you to do the same. Through sharing their own honest experiences as college students, living internationally, and their health/fitness knowledge as fitness trainers, they inspire all of us to overcome our personal struggles, live our best lives, and build the confidence we need to pursue all of our wildest passions. So...start listening every Monday and join this community of Girls with [email protected] @carolineconneen @anncatherineconneen
