The Girls Gone Bible Podcast is a place where followers of Christ are equipped to walk confidently in their new identity. Hosts Monica, Christiana & Dev com... More
Available Episodes
Ep 5 | Premarital Sex, Boundaries & Redemption
Join hosts Monica, Christiana & Dev to discuss what it means to live "modestly" & what that looks like tangibly.
This can be a sensitive subject for many, which is why we feel it's important to discuss.

To learn more about Girls Gone Bible or connect with our hosts, check out girlsgonebible.org
To submit topic suggestions or a podcast/episode review, email [email protected]
This podcast is sponsored by the Circle of Grace, an online membership community for women who value marriage, family & freedom in a society that prioritizes "I" instead of "we" & emphasizes climbing the corporate ladder to feel fulfilled as a woman. https://circleofgrace.us
11/1/2021
52:46
Ep 4 | Career Vs. Family
Monica, Devin & Christiana addressed a question from one of our listeners in this episode... "Why are modern women enticed by a career & traveling rather than pursuing the fulfillment of raising a family?"

9/30/2021
1:01:46
Ep 3 | Dating in todays culture
We get asked a lot of questions in the DMs about dating (specifically as a christian woman) so we wanted to create an episode to address these frequent issues.
9/20/2021
1:02:31
Ep 2 | Modesty
7/6/2021
1:05:09
Ep 1 | Living Counter-Culturally
Join hosts Monica, Christiana & Dev to discuss what it means to live counter-culturally in a world that's insistent on convincing you to compromise.
If you don't know what your values are, how can you create and set boundaries that enable you to walk confidently in them?

