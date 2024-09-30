Top Stations
김이나의 별이 빛나는 밤에
김이나의 별이 빛나는 밤에
MBC
MBC FM4U 밤 10시 ~ 12시
2/11(화) 영업합니다 시즌3 with 데이브레이크 이원석
--------
2/10(월) 별밤 초대석 with. 소수빈
--------
2/9(일) 그림이 빛나는 밤 with 정우철 도슨트
--------
2/8(토) 노래에 기대는 밤 with 펜타곤 후이
--------
2/7(금) 우리가 함께 사랑을 읽을 수도 있겠습니다 with. 박준 시인
--------
About 김이나의 별이 빛나는 밤에
MBC FM4U 밤 10시 ~ 12시
Podcast website
