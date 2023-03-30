Seated or standing? Support band or drinks? Sing along as loudly as possible or watch in respectful silence? These are the dilemmas that have plagued Ivo and Al... More
Available Episodes
5 of 11
S1 E9: Big Thief with Nish Kumar
A podcast in the grip of greatness! Anecdotes that feel found, not written! Oh, that we could dream of the same reviews that Big Thief got at the Apollo two weeks ago, a series of surprisingly loud folk-rock masterpieces (one of them Masterpiece) in between a Guinness-brokered supertable and a triumphant Belushi’s afters. We were so lucky to discuss this and more with gentleman scholar, prescient musical legend-collector, and newly christened Pod Saviour of the UK Nish Kumar, who went to this gig twice and wept both times. You don’t need to know why when you cry! LITTLE THINGS!
The Extra Swill playlist:
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/45NNtgh2FbvR4emjWbAVQh
Enjoy/review/subscribe!
Emails and recommendations in the usual places - [email protected]
Follow us!
@ivo_graham
@alexkealy
A 'Keep It Light Media' Production
Sales, advertising, and general enquiries: [email protected]
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/27/2023
1:26:47
S1 E8: Black Midi with Rajiv Karia
She moves with a (fit for) purpose, and what magnificent purpose. GPGPGP hits its eighth episode (NOT including double eps!) and this one took us to Shoreditch’s Village Underground to watch anarchist visionaries Black Midi in the company of comedian, producer, karaokist and fellow noughties indie almanac Rajiv Karia.
This episode features more chat about Bugsy Malone and the board game Ticket To Ride than you might well expect: only one of these decisions was on us. Give it a little love by subscribing, rating, swilling and recommending! Take in the sights, this is shore leave!
The Extra Swill playlist:
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/45NNtgh2FbvR4emjWbAVQh
Enjoy/review/subscribe!
Emails and recommendations in the usual places - [email protected]
Follow us!
@ivo_graham
@alexkealy
A 'Keep It Light Media' Production
Sales, advertising, and general enquiries: [email protected]
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/20/2023
1:17:55
S1 E7: Caroline Polachek with Rhiannon Shaw
Not like we’re counting the pods / but it’s been seven (if you count the Sanders double as one). This week sees us at the Apollo once more, watching Caroline Polachek’s Valentine’s graduation to the big leagues alongside comedian, writer and pre-dusk V Festival photographer Rhiannon Shaw (with friend of the pod and Girl Guide survivor Izzy Bromfield (bunny)riding shotgun). Caroline’s encore featured confetti cannons: this podcast’s encore features a truly Shakespearean breakdown. Please enjoy and as ever check out the sister playlist: Ex-tra Swill - I want to tune in to you!
The Extra Swill playlist:
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/45NNtgh2FbvR4emjWbAVQh
Enjoy/review/subscribe!
Emails and recommendations in the usual places - [email protected]
Follow us!
@ivo_graham
@alexkealy
A 'Keep It Light Media' Production
Sales, advertising, and general enquiries: [email protected]
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/13/2023
1:23:25
S1 E6: Napalm Death with Ed Gamble
Throes of joy in the jaws of defeatism: aka, moments of ecstasy in a mosh pit that we were pretty sure we would be avoiding at all costs. (And Alex mostly did to be fair). Episode six of the pod saw the much-trailed First Venture Out Of The Comfort Zone, but we couldn’t really have asked for a more generous guide into worlds of metal, punk and the various microgenres in between than long-standing tinnitus seeker Ed Gamble. An appropriately uncompromising 78 minutes on this one and while yes you could listen to Napalm Death’s “You Suffer” 1170 times instead, you’d be missing a great UK politics quiz and a simply incredible new band name formula.
Enjoy/review/subscribe! To us or the bear cult!
Emails and recommendations in the usual places - [email protected]
The Extra Swill playlist:
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/45NNtgh2FbvR4emjWbAVQh
Follow us!
@ivo_graham
@alexkealy
A 'Keep It Light Media' Production
Sales, advertising, and general enquiries: [email protected]
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/6/2023
1:21:35
S1 E5: Self Esteem with Lou Sanders (Part 1)
S1 E5: Self Esteem with Lou Sanders (Part 1)
Part of being funny, is having some sincerity, and using both of them wisely! This week’s noble attempt involved Alex (long life ahead of him) and Ivo (enjoy it while it lasts) retiring with Historic immediacy to the latter’s home, discussing the magnificent Self Esteem in the marvellous and mischievous company of OG GP Lou Sanders (Taskmaster, Unforgivable, Channel 4’s Blair-era Glastonbury coverage), and hoping the best podcast afters of our life wasn’t the absolute worst of hers. So we hope you enjoy us - now and again making perfect sense, most of the time feeling stupid for trying - on a cheeky double ep of Gig Pigs After Dark: a good pod, a good long pod, a good sturdy pod. Please like, review, swill and subscribe! We did the best that we could babe!
Emails and recommendations in the usual places - [email protected]
The Extra Swill playlist:
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/45NNtgh2FbvR4emjWbAVQh
Follow us!
@ivo_graham
@alexkealy
A 'Keep It Light Media' Production
Sales, advertising, and general enquiries: [email protected]
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Seated or standing? Support band or drinks? Sing along as loudly as possible or watch in respectful silence? These are the dilemmas that have plagued Ivo and Alex - stand up comedians by night, gig pigs by night off - over a decade and a half of watching live music together and it’s time to start opening them up to the floor. Join them every Thursday to find out who they’ve been to see live this week, and which guest they roped along for the ride.
'Gig Pigs' with Ivo Graham and Alex Kealy.
A Keep It Light Media Production