Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
3 episodes
- Adam Scott, aka “James,” is back in your feed to introduce his newest project. The Severance Podcast with Ben Stiller and Adam Scott is an episode-by-episode, behind-the-scenes breakdown of the AppleTV+ workplace thriller with the series’ creators, cast, crew, and celebrity superfans. Executive producer/director Ben Stiller and star/executive producer Adam Scott rewatched every episode of Season 1 and share in-depth, never-before-heard analysis in daily episodes. You can binge all of season 1 now! The companion podcast will continue into Season 2, beginning January 17 and dropping every Friday with the release of each new episode. From Audacy Podcasts, Audacy’s Pineapple Street Studios, Red Hour, and Great Scott.
- Welcome to Ghostwriter, a new gripping and suspenseful podcast movie listening experience from C13Features. In Ghostwriter, Kate Mara and Adam Scott star in a psychological thriller about a former journalist who reluctantly accepts a job ghostwriting a new murder mystery novel for an eccentric billionaire. As they collaborate on the project, questions - and suspicions - begin to arise. Get ready to pop some popcorn, and get lost in your imagination in this invigorating new podcast movie experience, Ghostwriter, from C13Features.
- Welcome to Ghostwriter, a new gripping and suspenseful podcast movie listening experience from C13Features. In Ghostwriter, Kate Mara and Adam Scott star in a psychological thriller about a former journalist who reluctantly accepts a job ghostwriting a new murder mystery novel for an eccentric billionaire. Kate Michaels has been living a solitary life after a traumatic experience, but after pressure from her rational agent and candid best friend, she begrudgingly concedes that she needs the work. As she collaborates with the enigmatic James Webber on the project, she finds herself growing dependent on him and starts to suspect that something is wrong…deeply wrong. Will Kate be able to trust herself with James’ story, or even her own voice? Get ready to pop some popcorn, and get lost in your imagination in this invigorating new podcast movie experience, Ghostwriter, from C13Features, dropping December 6.
More Fiction podcasts
Trending Fiction podcasts
About Ghostwriter
In this C13Features podcast movie presentation of Ghostwriter, Kate Mara and Adam Scott star in a psychological thriller about a former journalist who reluctantly accepts a job ghostwriting a new murder mystery novel for an eccentric billionaire. As they collaborate on the project, questions - and suspicions - begin to arise. Grab some popcorn, and get lost in your imagination in this gripping and suspenseful podcast movie experience, Ghostwriter, from C13Features.Podcast website
Listen to Ghostwriter, Table Read and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Ghostwriter
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Ghostwriter: Podcasts in Family