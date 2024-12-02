Powered by RND
Interviews with cyber and IT security leaders
  • Getting Defensive With Dave Shackleford
    In this episode, we interview cybersecurity expert Dave Shackelford. We discuss the current state of the cybersecurity industry, the impact of ransomware, and the evolving landscape of cloud security. The conversationy touches on the challenges of burnout in the field, the changing nature of cybersecurity conferences, and the importance of understanding shared responsibility and fate […]
    1:04:10
  • Getting Defensive With Joe Gray
    Andy and Jerry interview Joe Gray and discuss his entry into the work of social engineering and his experience in helping organizations build programs to resist social engineering attacks. For more information about Joe Gray, please visit his LinkedIn page here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/joegrayinfosec/
  • Getting Defensive With Andy Green
    More about Andy Green: https://andygreen.phd/
    1:11:01
  • Getting Defensive With Allan Liska
    We interview Allan Liska about ransomware trends and defense, as well as his comic book series. Green Archer Comics: HOME | Green Archer Comics Allan’s Books: https://www.amazon.com/Books-Allan-Liska/s?rh=n%3A283155%2Cp_27%3AAllan+Liska
    59:50
  • Getting Defensive With Liz Wharton
    We interview Liz Wharton about bug bounties and breach disclosures. RSA Panel Discussion: Bugs On a Plane Panel RSA/Aerospace Village Ep. 2: LLM Research and CISO Liability with Liz Wharton, founder of Silver Key Strategies | The Security Detail Rural Tech Fund: https://ruraltechfund.org/
    1:01:07

About Getting Defensive Podcast

Interviews with cyber and IT security leaders
