In part two of our "The Right Fit" series, we are chatting with David DeWeil of Capstone Scholars and Paulia Williams of TRIO Programs to learn more about the Orientation experience for their respective programs.

Jennifer sits down with the Gamecock CommUnity Shop team, a program at South Carolina that provides holistic support to individuals experiencing basic needs insecurities. Learn how to use their services and and how you can support their mission during New Student Orientation!

Carolina Food Co. is the official dining service at the University of South Carolina! Carrie Kuecks joins Jennifer on the mic to share all things food, meal plans, special events and more!

About Getting Cocky About Orientation

Welcome to Getting Cocky About Orientation, where we get you prepared for a fun and exciting transition to college! Hosted by the Office of New Student Orientation at the University of South Carolina, we will be sharing the tips, tricks and information you need for a successful New Student Orientation experience. Whether an incoming student or their family member/supporter, we hope you can find this helpful! Host: Jennifer Asouzu Producer: Liam Lanzisero Artwork: Lily Ferguson Special thanks to marketing team in University Housing