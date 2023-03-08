082 What's Up in Smoke: The Smitty's Cigar Lounge Pipe Event
Well met friends! In this episode of the Get Piped Podcast Adam and Nick disscus the second Smitty's Cigar Lounge Pipe event of 2023. Hear about their experiences, their discussions, and their takeaways for the next show or event
8/3/2023
1:59:43
081 Briar Breakdown: There Will Be Blood
Well met friends! In this episode of the Get Piped Podcast Adam and Nick publish another edition of a very old series that seldom shows its face: Briar Breakdown. In this particular edition, Get Piped and Producer Guy discuss the infamous character Daniel Plainview and his film; There Will be Blood.
7/27/2023
1:53:46
080 The Courier: Pipe Force - Episode IV
Well met friends! In this episode of the Get Piped Podcast Adam and Nick revamp the Courier yet again.. This is one for the books. Sit back and relax as we chart a course to a galaxy far, far away...
7/20/2023
1:36:27
079 Sandblasted Banter: When Life Gives You Whiskey...
Well met friends! In this episode of the Get Piped Podcast Adam and Nick sit down and... well.. catch up!! Sand Blasted Banter allows Adam and Nick to get together and focus less on "content" production and more so on heart to heart open discussions based around pipes, tobacco, and life. And it just might be fueled with a bit of a wee dram or two.
7/13/2023
2:08:38
078 Down the Rabbit Bowl with Dave Shain
Well met friends! In this episode of the Get Piped Podcast Adam and Nick sit down with Dave Shain, Master of Pipes, and President of The Pipery.