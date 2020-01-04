How To Stop "Uprooting," The Self-Sabotaging Behavior That Prevents You From Really Blossoming

One of the most common (and damaging) self-sabotaging behaviors, uprooting is what happens when we can't stay the course with anything. It's a pattern of moving, changing jobs, shifting friends, relationships, having big ideas, but minimal follow-through. In this episode, we discuss what "uprooting" is, how to identify it, and ultimately, how to know whether it's time to stay or time to go.