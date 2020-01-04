Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Thought Catalog
"Get Out Of Your Own Way" is a podcast about overcoming self-sabotage hosted by Brianna Wiest.
  • How To Stop "Uprooting," The Self-Sabotaging Behavior That Prevents You From Really Blossoming
    Books by Brianna ➝ https://shopc.at/uprooting One of the most common (and damaging) self-sabotaging behaviors, uprooting is what happens when we can't stay the course with anything. It's a pattern of moving, changing jobs, shifting friends, relationships, having big ideas, but minimal follow-through. In this episode, we discuss what "uprooting" is, how to identify it, and ultimately, how to know whether it's time to stay or time to go. • Follow Brianna on Instagram • Sign up for Brianna’s weekly newsletter • Follow us on TikTok ⇢ @ThoughtCatalog @HoneyiDrip • Buy Thoughtful Books, Apparel, Home Decor & Other Creative Goods • Subscribe on iTunes • Subscribe on Spotify • Download our App
    8/1/2020
    11:11
  • What You Need To Start Doing Today If You Want To Be Ahead Of Everyone Else In 10 Years
    Books by Brianna ➝ https://shopc.at/10-years Overcoming self-sabotage isn't just about letting go of our self-defeating habits. It is also about choosing new ones. In this episode, we discuss what steps you can start taking today to ensure that you'll be happy with where you're headed in a decade from now. This means everything from finding the right friend group to reading regularly to knowing that you "can't shrink your way to wealth." • Follow Brianna on Instagram • Sign up for Brianna’s weekly newsletter • Follow us on TikTok ⇢ @ThoughtCatalog @HoneyiDrip • Buy Thoughtful Books, Apparel, Home Decor & Other Creative Goods • Subscribe on iTunes • Subscribe on Spotify • Download our App
    7/1/2020
    19:59
  • When Self-Care Is Actually What's Holding You Back
    Books by Brianna ➝ https://shopc.at/holding-you-back In this episode, we discuss the difference between what it really means to take care of yourself, and the ever-popular consumerism version of "self-care," and how it's actually just a means of avoiding the real problems in our lives. In the end, real self-care is the choice to build a life we do not need to escape from. • Follow Brianna on Instagram • Sign up for Brianna’s weekly newsletter • Follow us on TikTok ⇢ @ThoughtCatalog @HoneyiDrip • Buy Thoughtful Books, Apparel, Home Decor & Other Creative Goods • Subscribe on iTunes • Subscribe on Spotify • Download our App
    6/1/2020
    17:06
  • 3 Limiting Beliefs That Are Holding You Back From Your Own Success
    Books by Brianna ➝ https://shopc.at/limiting-beliefs Sometimes, self-sabotage manifests simply as a limiting or underdeveloped belief process that we never took the time to really evaluate. In this episode, we discuss the most common limiting beliefs that are holding you back, such as that there can only be so much good in life before it's "balanced out by the bad," or that you must be the best to to be "good enough," or that change is impossible, because it's never been successful before. • Follow Brianna on Instagram • Sign up for Brianna’s weekly newsletter • Follow us on TikTok ⇢ @ThoughtCatalog @HoneyiDrip • Buy Thoughtful Books, Apparel, Home Decor & Other Creative Goods • Subscribe on iTunes • Subscribe on Spotify • Download our App
    5/1/2020
    16:38
  • What Your Subconscious Mind Is Trying To Tell You Through Self-Sabotage
    Books by Brianna ➝ https://shopc.at/self-sabotage Negative emotions hold within them profound wisdom. In this episode, we discuss what our triggers are trying to show us about our needs, our wants, and the areas in which we are most ready to grow. By identifying the core motivation beneath self-sabotaging behaviors, we can actually shed incredible insight into our lives. • Follow Brianna on Instagram • Sign up for Brianna’s weekly newsletter • Follow us on TikTok ⇢ @ThoughtCatalog @HoneyiDrip • Buy Thoughtful Books, Apparel, Home Decor & Other Creative Goods • Subscribe on iTunes • Subscribe on Spotify • Download our App
    4/1/2020
    23:36

