Geopolitics Decanted by Silverado

Ukraine’s Offensive Has Begun: Analysis With Michael Kofman and Rob Lee
Music: "Song about Berdyansk" by Oleg Kenzov (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PgZXdROLaHg)
6/8/2023
48:53
How AI Will Transform Future Militaries (And Societies)
Dmitri Alperovitch discusses the evolution of AI with Teddy Collins (former Assistant Director for Technology Strategy at the White House, Research Scientist at Google’s DeepMind and co-author of "Teams of Teams" with General Stan McChrystal):
- The AI triad of Talent/Algorithms, Data and Compute which has driven so much improvement in the last 5 years
- How AI could disproportionally benefit the large and rich technology platform companies
- The challenge of Sim2Real jump and why using AI to solve many real-world problems in the physical world could still be years away
- Why AI is unlikely to give an edge to attackers or defenders in cybersecurity
- The dark side of AI
- And what might be the most profound implications for societal change driven by AI
5/2/2023
58:00
How China Plans to Win the Chip War
Music: "Trade War" by Zhao Liangtian (https://www.scmp.com/news/china/society/article/3012160/man-behind-viral-chinese-hit-trade-war-turns-volume-singing)
4/25/2023
39:25
How Ukraine Can Survive the Exhaustion of Its Air Defense Stocks
Music: "Flygkadetten Marsch" (The Aviation Cadet March) of the Swedish Air Force
4/17/2023
1:06:07
China and Russia: An Alliance, an Alignment or a Marriage of Convenience?
Geopolitics Decanted is a podcast featuring analysis and in-depth expert interviews on topics ranging from War in Ukraine, Great Power Competition with China, semiconductors and cybersecurity. This is a podcast for people who care about the details and are seeking a comprehensive understanding of global issues, not just the sound bytes. It is hosted by Dmitri Alperovitch, Chairman of Silverado Policy Accelerator (www.silverado.org), a Washington DC-based non-profit with a mission to promote prosperity and global competitiveness for America and its allies by accelerating bipartisan strategic, economic and technological policy solutions.