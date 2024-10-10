Today, we’re talking about something that’s kind of a big deal, but most people have never heard of it. Here’s a few hints. It’s embedded in thousands of systems, including more than a billion smartphones for mobile navigation apps. It’s critical for the military and commercial uses around the world and is the standard for the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.K. Ministry of Defense, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the International Hydrographic Organization. It supports navigation for submarines, satellites and aircraft, while also informing operational logistics, like the numbering of runways. And, beyond navigation, it ensures precise orientation that supports applications and industries as diverse of energy and telecommunications. If you haven’t guessed what it is yet -- we don’t blame you. We’re talking about the world magnetic model.
20:51
Episode 35: Perspectives on the Cuban Missile Crisis from NGA's historian
Bundle up. We’re heading back to the Cold War to reflect on the Cuban Missile Crisis — a pivotal moment for an NGA heritage organization, the National Photographic Interpretation Center, or NPIC. We’ll also be tuning into some remarks given by NGA historian Dr. Gary Weir at an agency commemoration event this past October at NGA’s Springfield, Virginia, campus.
16:43
Episode 34: A maritime achievement 150 years in the making
It’s not often that you get to celebrate a sesquicentennial, but that’s just what the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency did this fall at its Springfield, Virginia, campus. For 150 years, the Notice to Mariners has kept navigators and shipmasters informed with the most current navigational information. The average observer would be forgiven for not knowing the notice even exists. Vessels navigating safely rarely make headlines. Notice to Mariners have neither dramatic moments nor hair-raising adventures. Yet for 150 years, every American ship officer, reflecting on a safely completed voyage, owes a piece of that to the men and women behind the Notice to Mariners. Today, NGA’s Maritime Safety Office has the responsibility to provide accurate charts and publications, including the Notice to Mariners, to support safety of navigation.
16:18
Episode 33: A conversation with former NGA Director Letitia A. Long
It's no secret that the Intelligence Community has long reflected a single demographic. And, while change doesn't happen overnight - especially in government - diversity and inclusion has moved to the forefront within the community and is viewed as a mission critical priority for the IC, even finding its way into the National Intelligence Strategy of the United States, released earlier this year.
Who better to talk about one facet of that diversity conversation - women leading in the IC - than former NGA Director Letitia Long?
On this episode of the Geointeresting Podcast, we're talking about the current state of women in the IC, taking mentorship to the next level and what is most exciting about where the geospatial industry is heading.
18:30
Episode 32: Perspectives on the St. Louis geospatial ecosystem with T-REX's executive director
We're talking tech in St. Louis with T-REX Executive Director Patty Hagen. Tune in for a look (or listen) at the exciting geospatial transformation happening in St. Louis. We're also answering one of our most burning questions -- just how did T-REX get its name? Spoiler alert: It's not what you think!
