Episode 36: Get to know the world magnetic model

Today, we’re talking about something that’s kind of a big deal, but most people have never heard of it. Here’s a few hints. It’s embedded in thousands of systems, including more than a billion smartphones for mobile navigation apps. It’s critical for the military and commercial uses around the world and is the standard for the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.K. Ministry of Defense, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the International Hydrographic Organization. It supports navigation for submarines, satellites and aircraft, while also informing operational logistics, like the numbering of runways. And, beyond navigation, it ensures precise orientation that supports applications and industries as diverse of energy and telecommunications. If you haven’t guessed what it is yet -- we don’t blame you. We’re talking about the world magnetic model.