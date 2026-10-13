Generally Speaking presented by the Knox County District Attorney’s Office

District Attorney General Charme Allen has used her experience and passion to advance the policies and procedures that direct how justice is administered in Knox County and has invited the community to a front-row seat by deploying the Office’s first Community Affairs Unit. The Community Affairs Unit provides a direct link between the District Attorney’s Office and the citizens of Knox County through outreach, education, and collaboration. The Unit’s initiatives and programs work to build trust in the community, and, ultimately, prevent crime and victimization.

To learn more about the Community Affairs Unit, visit: https://dag.knoxcountytn.gov/community-resources/the-community-affairs-unit/