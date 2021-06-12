Generally Speaking presented by the Knox County District Attorney’s Office

Child Abuse Unit | Everyone’s Responsibility

In the fourth episode of this podcast series, District Attorney General Charme Allen and Assistant District Attorney Nate Ogle have an important conversation about child abuse. Listeners will learn how child abuse cases are reported, investigated, and prosecuted, as well as how the community can prevent and report child abuse in their community. This episode contains content that may be disturbing to some listeners. The contents of this episode include general descriptions of child abuse and child abuse cases. If you believe a child is in immediate danger, call law enforcement by dialing 911. Knox County, TN Resources for Child AbuseREPORT:To make a report of child abuse occurring in Tennessee, visit the Tennessee Department of Children's Services website or call 877.54.ABUSE (877.542.2873). In instances where you suspect a child is being sexually exploited on the internet, make a report to both DCS (either online or by phone) and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) CyberTipline. For information on how to prevent child abuse, visit the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website Child Welfare Information Gateway. Human Trafficking Prevention and Awareness Training: Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking: https://growfreetn.org/ Street Hope TN: https://www.streethopetn.org/TBI: https://ithastostop.com/ For Sidebar Conversations, visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwHCmVM_VNTZZKdahEeLU1w