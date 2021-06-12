Generally Speaking presented by the Knox County District Attorney’s Office

Generally Speaking is a true prosecution podcast hosted by the Knox County District Attorney General's Office. Each episode highlights a special prosecution uni... More
Available Episodes
5 of 8
Elder Abuse Unit | Talk about it!
Ep. 1: Elder Abuse Unit | Talk about it!Tennesseans are talking about elder abuse! In this episode, Assistant District Attorney Tammy Hicks, tells us why. Take a listen so you can talk about elder abuse, too.Prevent & Report Elder Abuse
To report a crime or emergency that is happening now, call law enforcement by dialing 911.
To report elder abuse occurring in Tennessee, call the Tennessee Elder Abuse Hotline at 888.APS.TENN (888.277.8366) or visit https://ReportAdultAbuse.dhs.tn.gov.
District Attorneys across the state are encouraging Tennesseans to talk about elder abuse. Find resources to share with others here: http://www.tndagc.org/elderabuse
For information on how to prevent elder abuse, visit the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website National Center on Elder Abuse.
6/5/2023
20:39
Juvenile Justice Unit | A Different World
For the last episode of the series, District Attorney General Charme Allen and Assistant District Attorney Del Holley delve into the world of Juvenile Court. The Juvenile Justice Unit has a different mission and speaks a different language. From punitive to rehabilitation and defendant to offender, listeners hear how the State seeks treatment and rehabilitation in cases involving youth. For Sidebar Conversations, visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwHCmVM_VNTZZKdahEeLU1w
12/13/2021
39:17
Career Criminal and Gang Unit | The Case of the Pillowcase
Gangs remain a serious problem in the United States, and local prosecutors and district attorneys play an important role in addressing gang‐related violence. This episode provides a basic understanding of gang-related crimes and the intricacies of trying gang cases. This episode also highlights the definition of a career criminal and how the Office handles these types of cases. Listen in as District Attorney General Charme Allen and Assistant District Attorneys TaKisha Fitzgerald and Ashley McDermott tackle these topics impacting public safety. Click here to learn how to report crime: https://knoxcounty.org/dag/action_center/ For Sidebar Conversations, visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwHCmVM_VNTZZKdahEeLU1w
12/6/2021
40:58
Child Abuse Unit | Everyone’s Responsibility
In the fourth episode of this podcast series, District Attorney General Charme Allen and Assistant District Attorney Nate Ogle have an important conversation about child abuse. Listeners will learn how child abuse cases are reported, investigated, and prosecuted, as well as how the community can prevent and report child abuse in their community. This episode contains content that may be disturbing to some listeners. The contents of this episode include general descriptions of child abuse and child abuse cases. If you believe a child is in immediate danger, call law enforcement by dialing 911. Knox County, TN Resources for Child AbuseREPORT:To make a report of child abuse occurring in Tennessee, visit the Tennessee Department of Children's Services website or call 877.54.ABUSE (877.542.2873). In instances where you suspect a child is being sexually exploited on the internet, make a report to both DCS (either online or by phone) and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) CyberTipline. For information on how to prevent child abuse, visit the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website Child Welfare Information Gateway. Human Trafficking Prevention and Awareness Training: Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking: https://growfreetn.org/ Street Hope TN: https://www.streethopetn.org/TBI: https://ithastostop.com/ For Sidebar Conversations, visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwHCmVM_VNTZZKdahEeLU1w
11/29/2021
42:07
Felony Drug Unit | Victimless crime? No such thing.
Approximately 80% of all crimes which occur in the State of Tennessee are drug related. District Attorney General Charme Allen and Assistant District Attorney Sean McDermott discuss the impact of drug use in Knox County and the types of cases assigned to the Felony Drug Unit. Listeners will also learn how the Office is working in collaboration with the community to curb the drug and overdose epidemic.Knox County, TN Resources:If you or a loved one is suffering from addiction, visit http://all4knox.org/ for community resources.National Resources:SAMHSA’s National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357)For Sidebar Conversations, visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwHCmVM_VNTZZKdahEeLU1w
About Generally Speaking presented by the Knox County District Attorney’s Office
Generally Speaking is a true prosecution podcast hosted by the Knox County District Attorney General's Office. Each episode highlights a special prosecution unit and unveils what it is like to represent the State of Tennessee in the courtroom and community.