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Generally Speaking presented by the Knox County District Attorney’s Office
Knox County District Attorney's Office
Latest episode
13 episodes
- District Attorney General Charme Allen has used her experience and passion to advance the policies and procedures that direct how justice is administered in Knox County and has invited the community to a front-row seat by deploying the Office’s first Community Affairs Unit. The Community Affairs Unit provides a direct link between the District Attorney’s Office and the citizens of Knox County through outreach, education, and collaboration. The Unit’s initiatives and programs work to build trust in the community, and, ultimately, prevent crime and victimization.
To learn more about the Community Affairs Unit, visit: https://dag.knoxcountytn.gov/community-resources/the-community-affairs-unit/
- Sentencing and appeals do not get a pass from the complexities of the criminal justice system. This episode outlines sentencing guidelines as defined by State law and a look at real-world sentencing situations. Long-time prosecutor, TaKisha Fitzgerald, and Victim Witness Coordinator Patty Boardwine outline their knowledge and experiences in dealing with the complex sentencing structures through the lens of their distinct roles.
To learn more about the State Criminal Justice Process in TN visit: https://dag.knoxcountytn.gov/.
- In this episode, District Attorney General Charme Allen speaks with Chief Deputy DA Sam Lee and Assistant DA Justin Pruitt about the cross-section of mental health and public safety.
East Tennessee Mental Health Resources and Reports:
https://www.mhaet.com/
https://www.knoxcounty.org/health/epidemiology/reports_data/community_surveys/Community%20Surveys%20Reports/MentalHealthReport23.pdf
- The classic DUI case has changed drastically over the past couple of decades. District Attorney General Charme Allen sits down with seasoned prosecutors, Andrea Kline and Greg Eshbaugh, who walk listeners through the many complexities of today’s DUI investigations and prosecutions.
Tennessee Resources:
If you or a loved one needs help for addiction and/or a substance misuse disorder, contact the Tennessee REDLINE. The Tennessee REDLINE is the 24/7/365 resource for substance abuse treatment referrals. Anyone can call or text 800-889-9789 for confidential referrals.
- The reasons why people steal may surprise you. Hear from veteran white-collar prosecutor, Bill Bright, as he describes the sometimes unbelievable reasons why defendants find themselves charged with a white-collar crime.
Prevent & Report Identity Theft
For tips on how to prevent identity theft, visit the U.S. Government’s official website www.USA.gov.
If you believe that you or your family members are victims of identity theft, immediately contact your financial institutions and local law enforcement agencies. Individuals should also call all credit-reporting bureaus to put a fraud alert on their accounts.
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About Generally Speaking presented by the Knox County District Attorney’s Office
Generally Speaking is a true prosecution podcast hosted by the Knox County District Attorney General's Office. Each episode highlights a special prosecution unit and unveils what it is like to represent the State of Tennessee in the courtroom and community.Podcast website
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Generally Speaking presented by the Knox County District Attorney’s Office
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