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General Election 2026

Alex Brindley
GovernmentNews
General Election 2026
Latest episode

90 episodes

  • General Election 2026

    Chief Minister Candidates Debate

    10/08/2026 | 1h 43 mins.
    Full coverage of the Chief Minister's candidates debate with Chris Thomas MHK and Kirree Jenkins MHK at the Wentworth Suite. Hosted by Alex Brindley, Beth Espey and Phil Gawne.
  • General Election 2026

    Manx Radio Breakfast Election Special - Friday 25th September 2026

    09/25/2026 | 2h 52 mins.
    The day after the General Election 2026 - Ben and Sian round up all the main stories from the night and are joined by some of the newly appointed MHKs to look ahead to what their priorities will be for the next five years.
  • General Election 2026

    General Election 2026 Candidate Interviews: Dean Bolton

    09/22/2026 | 29 mins.
    It's almost time for you to decide who you think deserves a seat in the House of Keys for the next five years.
    To help you get to know the candidates, we've offered them all the chance to take part in a 30 minute interview to find out more about them.
    Up next is Dean Bolton, who's standing in Douglas South.
    He's been speaking to Phil Gawne.
    Also standing in the constituency on Thursday 24 September are Claire Christian, Arwid Hall, Livia Lenarduzzi and Sarah Maltby.
  • General Election 2026

    General Election 2026 Candidate Interviews: Graham Taylor

    09/22/2026 | 29 mins.
    It's almost time for you to decide who you think deserves a seat in the House of Keys for the next five years.
    To help you get to know the candidates, we've offered them all the chance to take part in a 30 minute interview to find out more about them.
    Up next is Graham Taylor, who's standing in Middle.
    He's been speaking to Amy Griffiths.
    Also standing in the constituency on Thursday 24 September are Alf Caine, James Cochrane, Jason Moore, Jane Poole-Wilson, Andre Risha and Simon Sinclair.
  • General Election 2026

    General Election 2026 Candidate Interviews: Alf Caine

    09/21/2026 | 29 mins.
    It's almost time for you to decide who you think deserves a seat in the House of Keys for the next five years.
    To help you get to know the candidates, we've offered them all the chance to take part in a 30 minute interview to find out more about them.
    Up next is Alf Caine, who's standing in Middle.
    He's been speaking to Phil Gawne.
    Also standing in the constituency on Thursday 24 September are James Cochrane, Jason Moore, Jane Poole-Wilson, Andre Risha, Simon Sinclair and Graham Taylor.
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