It's almost time for you to decide who you think deserves a seat in the House of Keys for the next five years.

To help you get to know the candidates, we've offered them all the chance to take part in a 30 minute interview to find out more about them.

Up next is Dean Bolton, who's standing in Douglas South.

He's been speaking to Phil Gawne.

Also standing in the constituency on Thursday 24 September are Claire Christian, Arwid Hall, Livia Lenarduzzi and Sarah Maltby.