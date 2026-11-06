Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
90 episodes
- The day after the General Election 2026 - Ben and Sian round up all the main stories from the night and are joined by some of the newly appointed MHKs to look ahead to what their priorities will be for the next five years.
- It's almost time for you to decide who you think deserves a seat in the House of Keys for the next five years.
To help you get to know the candidates, we've offered them all the chance to take part in a 30 minute interview to find out more about them.
Up next is Dean Bolton, who's standing in Douglas South.
He's been speaking to Phil Gawne.
Also standing in the constituency on Thursday 24 September are Claire Christian, Arwid Hall, Livia Lenarduzzi and Sarah Maltby.
- It's almost time for you to decide who you think deserves a seat in the House of Keys for the next five years.
To help you get to know the candidates, we've offered them all the chance to take part in a 30 minute interview to find out more about them.
Up next is Graham Taylor, who's standing in Middle.
He's been speaking to Amy Griffiths.
Also standing in the constituency on Thursday 24 September are Alf Caine, James Cochrane, Jason Moore, Jane Poole-Wilson, Andre Risha and Simon Sinclair.
- It's almost time for you to decide who you think deserves a seat in the House of Keys for the next five years.
To help you get to know the candidates, we've offered them all the chance to take part in a 30 minute interview to find out more about them.
Up next is Alf Caine, who's standing in Middle.
He's been speaking to Phil Gawne.
Also standing in the constituency on Thursday 24 September are James Cochrane, Jason Moore, Jane Poole-Wilson, Andre Risha, Simon Sinclair and Graham Taylor.
More Government podcasts
Trending Government podcasts
About General Election 2026
Manx Radio Podcasts and Coverage of the Isle of Man General Election 2026Podcast website
Listen to General Election 2026, The DSR Network and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
General Election 2026
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
General Election 2026: Podcasts in Family