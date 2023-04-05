Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Ally Beardsley & Babette Thomas
Hosted by Ally Beardsley and Babette Thomas, Gender Spiral is a quest to explore the modern experience of being a human in our gendered world. Each episode of t... More
Society & CultureComedy
Hosted by Ally Beardsley and Babette Thomas, Gender Spiral is a quest to explore the modern experience of being a human in our gendered world. Each episode of t... More

  • Coming Soon: "Gender Spiral" with Ally Beardsley and Babette Thomas
    A sneak preview of the new podcast "Gender Spiral" hosted by Ally Beardsley and Babette Thomas.
    5/4/2023
    1:51

Hosted by Ally Beardsley and Babette Thomas, Gender Spiral is a quest to explore the modern experience of being a human in our gendered world. Each episode of the podcast explores important topics and questions about navigating expectations of gender and presentation in our society through conversations with the foremost experts on the topic: trans and queer people. You'll hear firsthand accounts of gender variant folks of all stripes and walks of life, to highlight the liberation of questioning and exploring one's own gender, no matter your identity.
