Hosted by Ally Beardsley and Babette Thomas, Gender Spiral is a quest to explore the modern experience of being a human in our gendered world. Each episode of the podcast explores important topics and questions about navigating expectations of gender and presentation in our society through conversations with the foremost experts on the topic: trans and queer people. You'll hear firsthand accounts of gender variant folks of all stripes and walks of life, to highlight the liberation of questioning and exploring one's own gender, no matter your identity.