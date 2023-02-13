Welcome to Gender Reveal, a podcast about nonbinary and transgender folks. Join us as we interview notable trans guests, analyze current events, answer advice q... More
TEASER: The ISIS Tweet to Trans Ally Pipeline with Mckenzee Griffler
Tuck chats with Mckenzee about basement pizza, intrusive thoughts, the PTW slur, our college radio origin story, and a partial list of ways to be "more transsexual." Find the full episode on Patreon for discussions of: Joyce Carol Oates tweet crimes Winning with your real tits and ass Femboy vs rosboy?? Celebrity posting allyship Oakland possums and NYC rats (complimentary) To Wong Foo vs Priscilla Queen of the Desert Moaning like a cop Luigi, a famous trans woman Is it valid to say that things are valid? ...or is query naive?
5/13/2023
10:38
BONUS: Trans Day of Having a Nice Snack 2023
Happy Trans Day of Snack! We’re explaining today’s mutual aid campaign (including FREE SNACKS for trans people in 26 US states) and sharing a sneak peek of our snack-packed chat with Lilith K, tweeter of that famous tweet. Our full interview with Lilith is available here. Find Lilith at @deathcarpets and on the podcasts Ghostpuncher Corps and Diet Coke & Lilith’s House of Snax. Sign up to receive your snack and/or financial aid at bit.ly/tdos2023. View our list of trans resources at bit.ly/tdos23links. Donate to our mutual aid/snack fund via PayPal, Cash App ($TuckWoodstock) or Venmo (@Tuck-Woodstock). Our limited edition TDoS merch is available through March 31 at bit.ly/gendermerch. Use code SNACK for 10% off. Senior Producer: Ozzy Llinas Goodman Logo: Ira M. LeighMusic: Breakmaster CylinderAdditional Music: Blue Dot Sessions Sponsors: Our patrons! Thank you!
3/31/2023
19:11
Episode 146: Ryan Ken
Tuck chats with actor and writer Ryan Ken (they/them). Topics include: Why a TikTok can be more useful than a DEI training Using fashion strategically as a fat, Black, queer, nonbinary person When astrology can be reminiscent of Evangelical Christianity Why masculinity, not femininity, felt fragile and delicate as a child Plus: classical violin, Last Week Tonight, and moving beyond allyship This Week in Gender: Ryan’s TikTok videos about The New York Times and Beauty & the Beast. Find Ryan on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram @ryan_ken_acts. Join our Patreon (patreon.com/gender) to get access to our monthly bonus podcast, weekly newsletter, and other fun perks. Find our FAQ page, starter packs and episode transcripts at genderpodcast.com. We’re also on Twitter and Instagram @gendereveal. Pitch to Tuck’s all-trans Fast & Furious zine thing, why not? Our merch shop is at bit.ly/gendermerch, and you can submit your own designs designs at gendereveal[at]gmail[dot]com. Submit a piece of Theymail: a small message or ad that we’ll read on the show. Today’s message was from Queer Liberation Library. Join the Gender Detectives Slack here. (Link expires in a week.) Senior Producer: Ozzy Llinas Goodman Logo: Ira M. LeighMusic: Breakmaster CylinderAdditional Music: “Dunder” by Blue Dot Sessions Sponsors: JoinDeleteMe.com/GenderReveal
2/27/2023
55:44
Episode 145: Live at the Bell House!
Tuck chats live in Brooklyn with AC Dumlao (they/he), Mattie Lubchansky (they/them) and Io (they/them). Topics include: Changing your legal name to facilitate your Wendy’s order Why gaslighting your family is the transmasc experience Reading the dictionary to find out if your boyfriend is queer Putting a basketball in your Irreversible Damage hole Plus: Gaylor thoughts, community theater gender journeys, swiping on Grimblr, and establishing a parliament of gender failures. This Week in Gender: Sign the New York Times open letter at nytletter.com. Find AC @mx.acdumlao. Find Io via their print shop and new podcast. Preorder Mattie’s book Boys Weekend right now!!! Join our Patreon (patreon.com/gender) to experience our live show game with Sabrina Imbler, plus other bonus episodes and perks. Send merch sketches to gendereveal[at]gmail[dot]com. Pitch to Tuck’s all-trans Fast & Furious zine thing, why not? Submit a piece of Theymail: a small message or ad that we’ll read on the show. Today’s message was from A Queer's Guide to Spiritual Living. Find episode transcripts at genderpodcast.com. We’re also on Twitter and Instagram @gendereveal. Senior Producer: Ozzy Llinas Goodman Logo: Ira M. LeighMusic: Breakmaster CylinderAdditional Music: “Dunder” “Greycase” “Persimmon St” and “Cigar Singles” by Blue Dot Sessions Sponsors: JoinDeleteMe.com/GenderReveal
Tuck checks in with BFF of the show Mckenzee Griffler (she/her). Topics include: Speedrunning gender Special girl bottom surgery Getting comfortable with public voice training Finally not thinking about gender at all times constantly(!) Plus: toe gender, breakfast sandwich crimes, and gender podcast good actually?! This Week in Gender: Unholy underwhelms Satanists, per TMZ. (Learn more on Eating for Free.) Find Mckenzee at mckenzeegriffler.com and opensanctuary.org. Her Gender Conceal advice episode is available on our Patreon. Submit a piece of Theymail: a small message or ad that we’ll read on the show. Today’s messages were from New Cosmologies and Israel Lopez. Join our Patreon (patreon.com/gender) to get access to our monthly bonus podcast, weekly newsletter, and other fun perks. Join the Gender Detectives Slack here. (Link expires in 3 weeks.) Find episode transcripts at genderpodcast.com. We’re also on Twitter and Instagram @gendereveal. Senior Producer: Ozzy Llinas Goodman Logo: Ira M. LeighMusic: Breakmaster CylinderAdditional Music: “Lo Margin” by Blue Dot Sessions Sponsors: YOU! Thank you!
