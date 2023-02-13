Episode 146: Ryan Ken

Tuck chats with actor and writer Ryan Ken (they/them). Topics include: Why a TikTok can be more useful than a DEI training Using fashion strategically as a fat, Black, queer, nonbinary person When astrology can be reminiscent of Evangelical Christianity Why masculinity, not femininity, felt fragile and delicate as a child Plus: classical violin, Last Week Tonight, and moving beyond allyship This Week in Gender: Ryan’s TikTok videos about The New York Times and Beauty & the Beast. Find Ryan on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram @ryan_ken_acts. Join our Patreon (patreon.com/gender) to get access to our monthly bonus podcast, weekly newsletter, and other fun perks. Find our FAQ page, starter packs and episode transcripts at genderpodcast.com. We’re also on Twitter and Instagram @gendereveal. Pitch to Tuck’s all-trans Fast & Furious zine thing, why not? Our merch shop is at bit.ly/gendermerch, and you can submit your own designs designs at gendereveal[at]gmail[dot]com. Submit a piece of Theymail: a small message or ad that we’ll read on the show. Today’s message was from Queer Liberation Library. Join the Gender Detectives Slack here. (Link expires in a week.) Senior Producer: Ozzy Llinas Goodman Logo: Ira M. LeighMusic: Breakmaster CylinderAdditional Music: “Dunder” by Blue Dot Sessions Sponsors: JoinDeleteMe.com/GenderReveal