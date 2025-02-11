GenXAdulting Podcast - Episode 16 - GenX Speaks Series: Jasmin's Story

In the second installment of our GenX Speaks series, we welcome Jasmin. We open with Jasmin describing her experience as a “military brat” that included multiple moves throughout her childhood as well as spending the majority of her formative years overseas. Her family eventually settled in Florida where she finished high school then headed for adventure in Miami followed by another move to North Carolina where she landed a job that would set her on track to a very successful career. Jasmin shares her outlook on a woman waiting until later in life to marry and start a family, and how she incorporated the balance of going back to work and caring for her family. We learn about her outlook on aging as a woman and how she’s redefining it for herself, as well as how her midlife awakening has led her back to academics and learning in addition to honoring her authentic self. We also touch on the concept of a “grey divorce”, and how many women are choosing to prioritize themselves and reclaim their energy as they hit midlife. It was a pleasure having Jasmin in the studio and we truly appreciate her candor and trust in us as she spoke her story. #genx #women #midlife #menopause #marriage #motherhood #aging #working #workingmom #stayathomemom #wife #divorce #college #life #over50Check us out at genxadulting.com#generation X #genx #podcast #phases of life #marriage #relationship #mom #family