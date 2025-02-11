In this episode we welcome Dr. Farzon Danesh from Labyrinth Audiology. Farzon shares with us how his parents immigrated to America from Iran so his father could pursue his education in Idaho and Tennessee. His family eventually settled in south Florida where Farzon flourished in a home life filled with love, family and his Persian culture against the backdrop of an all-American childhood. After graduating high school, he headed to University of Central Florida where he thoroughly enjoyed himself and frat life and landed a job as a dj where he could apply his musical knowledge he gained in childhood. Junior year brought clarity and focus toward a desired path in the medical field. He gained acceptance to Nova Southeastern University to pursue a degree in audiology, and upon graduation accepted a position alongside his father at Labyrinth Audiology. Dr. Danesh specializes in the treatment of tinnitus, hearing loss, and many other auditory issues people face. Labyrinth Audiology is a renowned practice that attracts people from all over the world for various treatments. Throughout the episode Dr. Danesh covers topics ranging from tinnitus, Meniere’s disease, vertigo, the cognitive effect of hearing loss and so much more. It’s an educating discussion that we think many of our listeners will enjoy. We were thrilled to have Dr. Danesh in the studio and look forward to hosting him in the future!Dr. Danesh’s Web Site & Social Media:Web Site: https://www.labyrinthaudiology.com/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/labyrinthaudiologyInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/labyrinthaudiologyInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/farzondanesh-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------Check us out at https://genxadulting.com#podcast #interview #genx #family #fyp #fypシ゚ #fyptiktok #fypyoutube #podcastclips #hearing loss #tinnitus #auditoryissues #family practice #success #doctor #Meniere’sdisease #vertigo #cognitionCheck us out at genxadulting.com#generation X #genx #podcast #phases of life #marriage #relationship #mom #family
In this episode of our GenX Speaks series, we welcome Kendall. Kendall opens with painting a picture of her almost "Hallmark" type upbringing on a Christmas tree farm in Beavercreek, Oregon where she spent time with her large extended family. She describes how she felt "taken" when her family moved to fulfill her dad's dream of always living in Alaska, and shares with us what it was like to spend a good portion of her formative years growing up in a small town in the middle of Alaska. College aspirations landed her in the idyllic town of Ashland, Oregon, where she made many friends, including Brian and Nicole. Balancing her social life and studying became a challenge, which led to Kendall eventually dropping out of school. Looking back, she suspects some of her academic issues during that time were related to undiagnosed ADHD. Kendall is gracious enough to give us a window into the trauma she endured during her marriage, and her subsequent divorce. We touch on her new beginning in a new home and her current journey that is beyond impressive and inspiring. We loved having Kendall in the studio and look forward to her next guest appearance!
GenXAdulting Podcast - Episode 17 - GenZ Women Series: Brooke
GenXAdulting Podcast - Episode 17 - GenZ Women Series: Brooke

In episode 17 we welcome Brooke, a GenZ woman who was gracious enough to share the twists and turns of her tumultuous childhood. We start in Dearborn, MI where Brooke was born, then head to southwest Florida, which becomes the backdrop to the instability of her childhood. She gives us glimpses into her mom, step-dad and biological dad's alcoholism and substance abuse, then contrasts that with growing up in the Mormon Church. Her sophomore year in high school deserves its own episode alone. She tells us about the first and last time she ever lived with her biological dad, and reflects on how her step-dad became a source of stability for her. She proudly shares her mom and step-dad's success of sobriety and the eventual healing of her relationship with them. In truth, we are touched by Brooke's vulnerability in sharing the chaos of her formative years, and in awe of hearing about all she has accomplished today. We can't wait to see where her life takes her now that she stands on her own foundation of strength and resolution, and look forward to hosting her again!
In the second installment of our GenX Speaks series, we welcome Jasmin. We open with Jasmin describing her experience as a "military brat" that included multiple moves throughout her childhood as well as spending the majority of her formative years overseas. Her family eventually settled in Florida where she finished high school then headed for adventure in Miami followed by another move to North Carolina where she landed a job that would set her on track to a very successful career. Jasmin shares her outlook on a woman waiting until later in life to marry and start a family, and how she incorporated the balance of going back to work and caring for her family. We learn about her outlook on aging as a woman and how she's redefining it for herself, as well as how her midlife awakening has led her back to academics and learning in addition to honoring her authentic self. We also touch on the concept of a "grey divorce", and how many women are choosing to prioritize themselves and reclaim their energy as they hit midlife. It was a pleasure having Jasmin in the studio and we truly appreciate her candor and trust in us as she spoke her story.
In this episode we welcome Nate, a GenZ/Zillennial who also happens to be our older son. Nate shares his memories of his early childhood years in New Jersey, followed by the experience of being the new kid starting a new school in a new state all during the middle school years. He reflects on his motivation to veer off the Catholic school path to attend public high school, and his single focused decision to attend Florida State University. We truly enjoyed hearing stories from his fraternity years including his own self-motivation to learn how to DJ which helped his frat pivot as a whole on the social front. We touch on how Covid distorted his generation's natural path into adulthood, and how the effects are still noticeable today, especially when it comes to dating and communication. We examine how technology as a whole has altered the younger GenZs and how the consumption of the 24/7 news cycle is significantly contributing to the anxiety epidemic. We are grateful for the opportunity to spend this time with Nate and are looking forward to his return as a regular guest.