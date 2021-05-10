Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Gayotic with MUNA

Podcast Gayotic with MUNA
Headgum
Having been described by the press as "occasionally hard-to-follow," "as chaotic as they are iconic," and "going through it," the band MUNA started this podcast...
  • High School with Tegan and Sara
    All rise for gay church: it's the season two premiere of Gayotic!!!! We couldn't think of a better way to celebrate than by having an epic two-parter with our parents, Tegan and Sara. In this episode, we talk sharing hotel rooms during tour, secret high school girlfriends, feeling like the Phantom of the Opera, and, of course, our therapists and whether or not we're all over-therapized (which, probably, yes). Rate Gayotic on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave us a review to read on a future episode! Follow Tegan and Sara:Twitter: @TeganandSaraInstagram: @TeganandSara Follow MUNA:Twitter: @whereisMUNAInstagram: @whereisMUNA Advertise on Gayotic via Gumball.fmSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/10/2023
    58:29
  • All Rise for Gay Church (The Gayotic Trailer)
    Have you heard the news? Gayotic is now on Headgum! Subscribe and listen every Wednesday as your faves from the top of all your Spotify Wrapped lists invite their faves from the top of their Spotify Wrapped lists to the Headgum studios to talk music, business, music business, culture, queer culture, and simply everything in between.  Subscribe and rate Gayotic on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave us a review to read on a future episode! Follow MUNA:Twitter: @whereisMUNAInstagram: @whereisMUNA Advertise on Gayotic via Gumball.fmSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/10/2023
    1:24
  • Previously, on Gayotic (Best of Season 1!)
    Wondering what you missed last season on Gayotic? Listen to this Best Of compilation episode now to catch up on all things life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness (being gay). And keep your eyes on this feed for new episodes, coming soon.....See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/9/2023
    15:59
  • The Period Episode with Olivia Khoury
    On this week's episode, we sit down with friend and stylist to the stars Olivia Khoury. Together, we talk through her process of putting together an outfit, her journey with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder, and how we can better understand our bodies cycles.  Rate Gayotic on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave us a review to read on a future episode! Follow Olivia Khoury:Instagram: @livkhoury Follow MUNA:Twitter: @whereisMUNAInstagram: @whereisMUNA Follow Hummingway:  Instagram: @ourhummingway Website: https://ourhummingway.com Advertise on Gayotic via Gumball.fmSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    10/19/2021
    56:31
  • An Amazing Conversation with Lou Roy
    **Trigger Warning: Sexual assault is discussed this episode** We sat down with our dear friend and very talented musician Lou Roy and conversed about all things aliens, psychedelics, and Las Vegas.  Rate Gayotic on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave us a review to read on a future episode! Follow Lou Roy:Twitter: @_louroyInstagram: @_louroy Follow MUNA:Twitter: @whereisMUNAInstagram: @whereisMUNA Advertise on Gayotic via Gumball.fmSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    10/5/2021
    1:29:03

About Gayotic with MUNA

Having been described by the press as “occasionally hard-to-follow,” “as chaotic as they are iconic,” and “going through it,” the band MUNA started this podcast with the hope of providing not only more income, but also rare insight into the behavior of queers outside of the month of June.

Join the band and their special guests as they gab about our personal lives, music, what they like to eat, the TV they watch, intergenerational trauma, and of course their search for answers in the case of a missing girl. Tune in for new episodes every Wednesday.

