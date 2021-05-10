Having been described by the press as “occasionally hard-to-follow,” “as chaotic as they are iconic,” and “going through it,” the band MUNA started this podcast with the hope of providing not only more income, but also rare insight into the behavior of queers outside of the month of June.
Join the band and their special guests as they gab about our personal lives, music, what they like to eat, the TV they watch, intergenerational trauma, and of course their search for answers in the case of a missing girl. Tune in for new episodes every Wednesday.