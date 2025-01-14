Bernard "Pretty" Purdie, the legendary drummer who played on several songs on The Royal Scam and Aja, and whose influential "Purdie Shuffle" is featured on "Babylon Sisters" and "Home at Last," joins the podcast to talk all about his collaborations with Steely Dan.
A member of The FM Podcasts Network.
--------
40:47
49. "The Long Goodbye" ft. Jake Morris
Jake Morris, the longtime drummer for Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks, joins the podcast for a rambling chat about his love of Steely Dan, Malkmus, indie rock touring, and his own excellent new solo album The Long Goodbye.
A member of The FM Podcasts Network.
--------
49:43
48. "Funked Up Muzak" ft. Steve Huey
"Hollywood" Steve Huey, co-creator of the original "Yacht Rock" web series and featured interview subject in HBO's new movie Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary, joins the podcast to further discuss the complicated relationship between the music of Steely Dan and the genre of jazz-inflected soft rock that has been retroactively dubbed "yacht rock."
A member of The FM Podcasts Network.
--------
51:23
47. "Make Mine a Double, Sam" ft. Scott Hull / Robyn Flans
Mastering engineer Scott Hull, who worked on Two Against Nature and Kamakiriad, joins the podcast to reflect on his experiences collaborating in the studio with Donald and Walter. Also, music journalist Robyn Flans (author of It's About Time: Jeff Porcaro) joins to share stories about the late, great session drummer Jeff Porcaro's experiences with Steely Dan.
A member of The FM Podcasts Network.
--------
55:00
46. "This All Too Mobile Home" ft. Dinky Dawson
Sound engineer Dinky Dawson joins the podcast to discuss his experiences live mixing, recording and spending time with Steely Dan on their 1974 tour, which would end up being their final tour for almost 20 years. Dinky also shares some news about the potential release of a newly discovered 1974 show.
A member of The FM Podcasts Network.
Hosted by Alex Preiss (creator of the popular @baddantakes account), Gaucho Amigos explores how a couple of misanthropic beatniks became the two most unlikely rock stars of the ‘70s. Through 1-on-1 interviews with notable Dan fans from across the pop culture spectrum, Gaucho Amigos ponders the nature of the band’s greatness, exploring the band’s growing cultural cache and trawling the outer reaches of Steely Dan’s sleazy cinematic universe.