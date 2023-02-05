The rising tide of Steely Dan memes, merchandise, and general nostalgia among millennials are just stray bits of proof: an unexpected 21st-century Dan-aissance ... More
"Live at the Starplex, Part 2" ft. Jokermen
My conversation with Evan and Ian of the Jokermen podcast reaches its thrilling conclusion in this second half of a two-part episode. We continue discussing a soundboard recording of a September 1994 show, highlighting some of the individual performances of songs ranging from beloved hits to some of the deeper cuts from Donald and Walter's respective solo catalogues.
5/2/2023
"Live at the Starplex, Part 1" ft. Jokermen
Evan and Ian of the Jokermen podcast join for a discussion about Steely Dan's 1990's live act. Through the lens of a bootleg soundboard recording of a 1994 show in Dallas, we talk about some of Don and Walt's creative choices in bringing their studio output to a live setting, and discuss how the "reunion tour" shows became the blueprint for the Steely Dan concert experience. Note: this is the first half of a two-part episode.
4/25/2023
"With Jazz and Conversation" ft. Lester the Nightfly
The man behind @TheNightflyWJAZ joins the podcast for a fun chat between two Dan-themed Twitter accounts. They speculate on everything from how Steely Dan might have been different had they continued alternating lead vocalists as on Can't Buy a Thrill, to what 1980's post-Gaucho "smooth jazz Steely Dan" might have sounded like.
4/18/2023
"He's an Artist, a Pioneer" ft. Peter Jones
Author Peter Jones joins the podcast for a discussion of his recently published Donald Fagen biography Nightfly. He talks about how hearing Aja as a journalist and musician in the late 70's "detonated a bomb in his brain" and completely changed how he thought about songwriting. He also shares some of the most interesting discoveries unearthed in his research for the book, and explains why he chose not to idealize Donald despite a lifelong admiration of his work.
4/11/2023
"Reelin' in the Chips" ft. Julian Wass
Film composer Julian Wass shares his "Steely Dan journey" and talks about how getting into them while in music school completely altered his perspective as a student. He also recounts how seeing an ad for the "Reelin' in the Chips" Las Vegas residency inspired a road trip to finally see them live, as he and Alex compare notes on the Steely Dan concert experience.
The rising tide of Steely Dan memes, merchandise, and general nostalgia among millennials are just stray bits of proof: an unexpected 21st-century Dan-aissance is in full swing. Why is this slick, cynical, and extremely expensive-sounding music—deemed uncool by self-consciously hip music fans for decades—having this kind of resurgence? Hosted by Alex Preiss (creator of the popular @baddantakes Twitter account) with sincere love and embarrassingly deep knowledge, Gaucho Amigos explores how a couple of funny-looking, misanthropic beatniks became the two most unlikely rock stars of the ‘70s. Through 1-on-1 interviews with notable Dan fans from across the pop culture spectrum, Gaucho Amigos ponders the nature of the band’s greatness, exploring the band’s growing cultural cache and trawling the outer reaches of Steely Dan’s sleazy cinematic universe.