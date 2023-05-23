Garage Logic is the seat of Gumption County, down the road from Diversityville, but not as far as Liberal Lakes. It's a place where common sense prevails, the 2... More
5/26 It just continues to get worse for Target
What exactly is the Transportation Action Plan of Minnesota? Target Co. continuing to be under fire for their views on transgenderism. Twin Cities parks rank two and three in the country, despite lacking equity, which is B as in B, S as in S. Johnny Heidt with guitar news, Reusse with his weekly sports report.
Meet John Heidt, the voice of Garage Logic for 20 years
MPS issues statement after fight at Washburn High School leads to stabbing, shots fired
‘Crunch’ time in debt ceiling talks, as McCarthy and Biden reach for a deal with deadline looming
5/26/2023
1:31:47
5/25 Minnesota bicyclists get a new law called the Idaho stop
Nebraska State Senator goes nuts, check out the video. Summit bike trail passes. Minnesota bicyclists get a new law called the Idaho stop. Johnny Heidt with guitar news as we reflect on the passing of Tina Turner.
St. Paul City Council approves Summit Avenue Regional Trail plan
Kickoff to Summer at the Fair begins Thursday
WATCH: Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh chants on floor of Legislature for more than two minutes
5/25/2023
1:47:23
5/24 Rep. Pat Garofalo in studio with some extremely eye opening information from the latest legislative session
Rep. Pat Garofalo in studio with some extremely eye opening information from the latest legislative session.
Follow Pat Garafalo on Twitter
5/24/2023
1:37:49
News from the Crabby Coffee Shop: A Crabby Walk Down Memory Lane
Today on the cast, Kenny has found the "Patron Saint of News from the Crabby Coffee Shop" AND we hear from Nick, who believes he was abducted by aliens...
5/24/2023
46:38
Weekly Scramble: We attempted to be a nice break from the dooms of reality, we failed miserably
We attempted to be a nice break from the dooms of reality, we failed miserably
Garage Logic is the seat of Gumption County, down the road from Diversityville, but not as far as Liberal Lakes. It's a place where common sense prevails, the 2-car garage is revered and cigar smoking is allowed (and lawyers aren't).