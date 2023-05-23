Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Garage Logic

Podcast Garage Logic
PodMN | Hubbard Radio
News Commentary
Available Episodes

  • 5/26 It just continues to get worse for Target
    What exactly is the Transportation Action Plan of Minnesota? Target Co. continuing to be under fire for their views on transgenderism. Twin Cities parks rank two and three in the country, despite lacking equity, which is B as in B, S as in S. Johnny Heidt with guitar news, Reusse with his weekly sports report. Heard On The Show: Meet John Heidt, the voice of Garage Logic for 20 years MPS issues statement after fight at Washburn High School leads to stabbing, shots fired ‘Crunch’ time in debt ceiling talks, as McCarthy and Biden reach for a deal with deadline looming ‘Crunch’ time in debt ceiling talks, as McCarthy and Biden reach for a deal with deadline looming Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/26/2023
    1:31:47
  • 5/25 Minnesota bicyclists get a new law called the Idaho stop
    Nebraska State Senator goes nuts, check out the video. Summit bike trail passes. Minnesota bicyclists get a new law called the Idaho stop. Johnny Heidt with guitar news as we reflect on the passing of Tina Turner. Heard On The Show: St. Paul City Council approves Summit Avenue Regional Trail plan Kickoff to Summer at the Fair begins Thursday WATCH: Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh chants on floor of Legislature for more than two minutes Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/25/2023
    1:47:23
  • 5/24 Rep. Pat Garofalo in studio with some extremely eye opening information from the latest legislative session
    Rep. Pat Garofalo in studio with some extremely eye opening information from the latest legislative session. Heard On The Show: Follow Pat Garafalo on Twitter Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/24/2023
    1:37:49
  • News from the Crabby Coffee Shop: A Crabby Walk Down Memory Lane
    Today on the cast, Kenny has found the "Patron Saint of News from the Crabby Coffee Shop" AND we hear from Nick, who believes he was abducted by aliens... Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/24/2023
    46:38
  • Weekly Scramble: We attempted to be a nice break from the dooms of reality, we failed miserably
    We attempted to be a nice break from the dooms of reality, we failed miserably Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/23/2023
    37:46

About Garage Logic

Garage Logic is the seat of Gumption County, down the road from Diversityville, but not as far as Liberal Lakes. It's a place where common sense prevails, the 2-car garage is revered and cigar smoking is allowed (and lawyers aren't).
