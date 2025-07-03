S2. Ep3: AI & the Future of Gaming: Procedural Everything – How AI Is Rewriting Game Design from Worlds to Weapons

Can AI build better games than humans? In Episode 3 of Game‑Loft Cast, we explore how procedural generation and artificial intelligence are reshaping level design, weapons, quests, and player-made content. Discover how AI is changing creativity in game development—from smart enemies and dynamic quests to modding tools that let anyone build a game. We also cover the risks—glitches, bias, and soulless design—and why human oversight still matters in an AI-driven future.