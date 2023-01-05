Girlypopcast is your new go-to podcast where you will feel a sense of community with zero judgement. Our host, Ally Yost, has made it her goal to create an envi... More
EP 65. What If I'm The Problem? Being Open About My Faith
Hi, Girlypops!!! Happy Monday and welcome to another episode :) This week, our host, Ally, updates you guys on her trip back home and all the life updates. She then goes right into your submissions and topics. We chat about topics like dishonesty and unfaithfulness in relationships to being in an unhealthy love triangle.
5/29/2023
45:10
EP 64. Do I Sacrifice My Morals For Someone I Love?
Happy Monday, Girlypops and welcome to another episode! This week, our host, Ally, shares a few life updates with you guys and then follows with a few of your submissions. She talks over a few hot topics such as "jealousy over the dead" and living together before marriage.
5/22/2023
39:39
EP 63. Finding Confidence In Your Worth and Being Delusional
Hi, Girlypops! Happy Monday and welcome to another episode where our host, Ally, switches things up this week with a Q&A from you guys. She asked you to submit any questions you have through Instagram and so she answers a few of those in hopes of getting to know her a little better!
5/15/2023
47:31
EP 62. How To Set Healthy Boundaries
Hi girlypop! Welcome back to another episode of Girlypopcast where our host, Ally, gives her weekly life updates followed by your guys' submission and topics for this week. We cover topics like finally letting go of toxic romantic relationships and what that healing could look like, setting boundaries, and more.
5/8/2023
46:04
EP 61. Can You Thrive In Your Twenties Without Drinking and Partying?
Happy Monday, Girlypops! This week, our host, Ally, welcomes you to another episode of Girlypopcast! After shairng a quick update about her day, Ally goes right in to your submissions and goes over some relatable topics. She talks about things such as how to move on from an unexpected break up to navigating a friendship within a close family member, to normalizing not drinking and partying in your 20's.
