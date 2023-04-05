Future of Life Institute Podcast

The Future of Life Institute (FLI) is a nonprofit working to reduce global catastrophic and existential risk from powerful technologies. In particular, FLI focu... More
Available Episodes
5 of 172
Nathan Labenz on the Cognitive Revolution, Red Teaming GPT-4, and Potential Dangers of AI
Nathan Labenz joins the podcast to discuss the cognitive revolution, his experience red teaming GPT-4, and the potential near-term dangers of AI. You can read more about Nathan's work at
https://www.cognitiverevolution.ai
Timestamps:
00:00 The cognitive revolution
07:47 Red teaming GPT-4
24:00 Coming to believe in transformative AI
30:14 Is AI depth or breadth most impressive?
42:52 Potential near-term dangers from AI
Social Media Links:
➡️ WEBSITE: https://futureoflife.org
➡️ TWITTER: https://twitter.com/FLIxrisk
➡️ INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/futureoflifeinstitute/
➡️ META: https://www.facebook.com/futureoflifeinstitute
➡️ LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/company/future-of-life-institute/
5/4/2023
59:43
Maryanna Saenko on Venture Capital, Philanthropy, and Ethical Technology
Maryanna Saenko joins the podcast to discuss how venture capital works, how to fund innovation, and what the fields of investing and philanthropy could learn from each other. You can read more about Maryanna's work at https://future.ventures
Timestamps:
00:00 How does venture capital work?
09:01 Failure and success for startups
13:22 Is overconfidence necessary?
19:20 Repeat entrepreneurs
24:38 Long-term investing
30:36 Feedback loops from investments
35:05 Timing investments
38:35 The hardware-software dichotomy
42:19 Innovation prizes
45:43 VC lessons for philanthropy
51:03 Creating new markets
54:01 Investing versus philanthropy
56:14 Technology preying on human frailty
1:00:55 Are good ideas getting harder to find?
1:06:17 Artificial intelligence
1:12:41 Funding ethics research
1:14:25 Is philosophy useful?
Social Media Links:
➡️ WEBSITE: https://futureoflife.org
➡️ TWITTER: https://twitter.com/FLIxrisk
➡️ INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/futureoflifeinstitute/
➡️ META: https://www.facebook.com/futureoflifeinstitute
➡️ LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/company/future-of-life-institute/
4/27/2023
1:17:46
Connor Leahy on the State of AI and Alignment Research
Connor Leahy joins the podcast to discuss the state of the AI. Which labs are in front? Which alignment solutions might work? How will the public react to more capable AI? You can read more about Connor's work at https://conjecture.dev
Timestamps:
00:00 Landscape of AI research labs
10:13 Is AGI a useful term?
13:31 AI predictions
17:56 Reinforcement learning from human feedback
29:53 Mechanistic interpretability
33:37 Yudkowsky and Christiano
41:39 Cognitive Emulations
43:11 Public reactions to AI
Social Media Links:
➡️ WEBSITE: https://futureoflife.org
➡️ TWITTER: https://twitter.com/FLIxrisk
➡️ INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/futureoflifeinstitute/
➡️ META: https://www.facebook.com/futureoflifeinstitute
➡️ LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/company/future-of-life-institute/
4/20/2023
52:07
Connor Leahy on AGI and Cognitive Emulation
Connor Leahy joins the podcast to discuss GPT-4, magic, cognitive emulation, demand for human-like AI, and aligning superintelligence. You can read more about Connor's work at https://conjecture.dev
Timestamps:
00:00 GPT-4
16:35 "Magic" in machine learning
27:43 Cognitive emulations
38:00 Machine learning VS explainability
48:00 Human data = human AI?
1:00:07 Analogies for cognitive emulations
1:26:03 Demand for human-like AI
1:31:50 Aligning superintelligence
Social Media Links:
➡️ WEBSITE: https://futureoflife.org
➡️ TWITTER: https://twitter.com/FLIxrisk
➡️ INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/futureoflifeinstitute/
➡️ META: https://www.facebook.com/futureoflifeinstitute
➡️ LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/company/future-of-life-institute/
4/13/2023
1:36:34
Lennart Heim on Compute Governance
Lennart Heim joins the podcast to discuss options for governing the compute used by AI labs and potential problems with this approach to AI safety. You can read more about Lennart's work here: https://heim.xyz/about/
Timestamps:
00:00 Introduction
00:37 AI risk
03:33 Why focus on compute?
11:27 Monitoring compute
20:30 Restricting compute
26:54 Subsidising compute
34:00 Compute as a bottleneck
38:41 US and China
42:14 Unintended consequences
46:50 Will AI be like nuclear energy?
Social Media Links:
➡️ WEBSITE: https://futureoflife.org
➡️ TWITTER: https://twitter.com/FLIxrisk
➡️ INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/futureoflifeinstitute/
➡️ META: https://www.facebook.com/futureoflifeinstitute
➡️ LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/company/future-of-life-institute/
The Future of Life Institute (FLI) is a nonprofit working to reduce global catastrophic and existential risk from powerful technologies. In particular, FLI focuses on risks from artificial intelligence (AI), biotechnology, nuclear weapons and climate change.
The Institute's work is made up of three main strands: grantmaking for risk reduction, educational outreach, and advocacy within the United Nations, US government and European Union institutions.
FLI has become one of the world's leading voices on the governance of AI having created one of the earliest and most influential sets of governance principles: the Asilomar AI Principles.