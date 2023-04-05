Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Future of Life Institute Podcast
Future of Life Institute
Technology
Available Episodes

  • Nathan Labenz on the Cognitive Revolution, Red Teaming GPT-4, and Potential Dangers of AI
    Nathan Labenz joins the podcast to discuss the cognitive revolution, his experience red teaming GPT-4, and the potential near-term dangers of AI. You can read more about Nathan's work at https://www.cognitiverevolution.ai Timestamps: 00:00 The cognitive revolution 07:47 Red teaming GPT-4 24:00 Coming to believe in transformative AI 30:14 Is AI depth or breadth most impressive? 42:52 Potential near-term dangers from AI
    5/4/2023
    59:43
  • Maryanna Saenko on Venture Capital, Philanthropy, and Ethical Technology
    Maryanna Saenko joins the podcast to discuss how venture capital works, how to fund innovation, and what the fields of investing and philanthropy could learn from each other. You can read more about Maryanna's work at https://future.ventures Timestamps: 00:00 How does venture capital work? 09:01 Failure and success for startups 13:22 Is overconfidence necessary? 19:20 Repeat entrepreneurs 24:38 Long-term investing 30:36 Feedback loops from investments 35:05 Timing investments 38:35 The hardware-software dichotomy 42:19 Innovation prizes 45:43 VC lessons for philanthropy 51:03 Creating new markets 54:01 Investing versus philanthropy 56:14 Technology preying on human frailty 1:00:55 Are good ideas getting harder to find? 1:06:17 Artificial intelligence 1:12:41 Funding ethics research 1:14:25 Is philosophy useful?
    4/27/2023
    1:17:46
  • Connor Leahy on the State of AI and Alignment Research
    Connor Leahy joins the podcast to discuss the state of the AI. Which labs are in front? Which alignment solutions might work? How will the public react to more capable AI? You can read more about Connor's work at https://conjecture.dev Timestamps: 00:00 Landscape of AI research labs 10:13 Is AGI a useful term? 13:31 AI predictions 17:56 Reinforcement learning from human feedback 29:53 Mechanistic interpretability 33:37 Yudkowsky and Christiano 41:39 Cognitive Emulations 43:11 Public reactions to AI
    4/20/2023
    52:07
  • Connor Leahy on AGI and Cognitive Emulation
    Connor Leahy joins the podcast to discuss GPT-4, magic, cognitive emulation, demand for human-like AI, and aligning superintelligence. You can read more about Connor's work at https://conjecture.dev Timestamps: 00:00 GPT-4 16:35 "Magic" in machine learning 27:43 Cognitive emulations 38:00 Machine learning VS explainability 48:00 Human data = human AI? 1:00:07 Analogies for cognitive emulations 1:26:03 Demand for human-like AI 1:31:50 Aligning superintelligence
    4/13/2023
    1:36:34
  • Lennart Heim on Compute Governance
    Lennart Heim joins the podcast to discuss options for governing the compute used by AI labs and potential problems with this approach to AI safety. You can read more about Lennart's work here: https://heim.xyz/about/ Timestamps: 00:00 Introduction 00:37 AI risk 03:33 Why focus on compute? 11:27 Monitoring compute 20:30 Restricting compute 26:54 Subsidising compute 34:00 Compute as a bottleneck 38:41 US and China 42:14 Unintended consequences 46:50 Will AI be like nuclear energy?
    4/6/2023
    50:25

About Future of Life Institute Podcast

The Future of Life Institute (FLI) is a nonprofit working to reduce global catastrophic and existential risk from powerful technologies. In particular, FLI focuses on risks from artificial intelligence (AI), biotechnology, nuclear weapons and climate change. The Institute's work is made up of three main strands: grantmaking for risk reduction, educational outreach, and advocacy within the United Nations, US government and European Union institutions. FLI has become one of the world's leading voices on the governance of AI having created one of the earliest and most influential sets of governance principles: the Asilomar AI Principles.
