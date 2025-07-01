Is legal innovation just a buzzword—or the key to real change? In this episode of Future Contracts, Electra Japonas talks with Jana Blount, veteran legal innovation consultant, about what innovation really means, why clients—not law firms—are driving the push for change, and how design thinking can reshape legal services.They unpack how AI is shifting expectations, why legal operations must evolve beyond efficiency, and how lawyers can adapt to a rapidly transforming business landscape. If you want to understand the forces redefining the future of legal work, this conversation is a must-listen.
--------
54:25
--------
54:25
Ep 3: Training Lawyers for the AI Era
Is the Legal Industry Training Lawyers for the World They're Entering?In this episode, Electra Japonas sits down with Terra Potter to unpack how legal training must evolve alongside the rise of AI, automation, and client demands. From commercial awareness to system design, Terra argues that junior lawyers need more than legal doctrine—they need to understand the why behind their work.They explore what risk really means, how to embed business thinking into legal workflows, and why lawyers must become architects of legal systems—not just practitioners within them.
--------
52:56
--------
52:56
Ep 2: Simpler Contracts, Smarter Workflows
In this episode of Future Contracts, Electra Japonas is joined by Darryl Chiang, Director of Legal at Google, to explore what it really takes to simplify contracts and modernize legal workflows.They dive into the limits of traditional legal mindsets, the promise of AI, and the power of standardization—not just to improve efficiency, but to strengthen business relationships. Darryl shares how lawyers can move from complexity toward clarity, and why the future of law depends on human-centered design.
--------
59:55
--------
59:55
Ep 1: The Future of Contracts Starts Here
In this kickoff episode of Future Contracts, Electra Japonas sits down with Preston Clark—CEO of SimpleDocs and President of Law Insider—for a candid conversation about how legal work is evolving.They explore the growing divide between legal theory and practice, the urgent need for standardization, and why AI is poised to fundamentally reshape contract workflows. From lessons learned building legal tech to the future of legal teams, this episode sets the tone for a podcast dedicated to what's next in law.
The legal industry is changing fast—and contracts are at the center of it. Future Contracts is the podcast where Electra Japonas talks to the people reshaping how legal work gets done. From AI to workflows, redlines to risk, each episode dives into the real-world tools, strategies, and shifts redefining the next era of contracting. Powered by Law Insider.