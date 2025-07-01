Ep 3: Training Lawyers for the AI Era

Is the Legal Industry Training Lawyers for the World They're Entering?In this episode, Electra Japonas sits down with Terra Potter to unpack how legal training must evolve alongside the rise of AI, automation, and client demands. From commercial awareness to system design, Terra argues that junior lawyers need more than legal doctrine—they need to understand the why behind their work.They explore what risk really means, how to embed business thinking into legal workflows, and why lawyers must become architects of legal systems—not just practitioners within them.