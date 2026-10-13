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186 episodes
- The light is changing, the air is crisp, and your body has already noticed. Maybe your sleep shifted, your skin dried out, or you feel more anxious, tired, or foggy than you did a month ago. That isn't you falling apart. It's your body responding to the season, exactly as it was designed to.
Dr. Shivani Gupta, author of The Inflammation Code, walks through the Ayurvedic seasonal map: fall as Vata (air), winter as Kapha (earth), and summer as Pitta (fire). She explains why the same season lands so differently on each body, and shares her own seasonal patterns as a Pitta-Kapha woman navigating work, family, and the holidays.
In this episode:
The three elemental energies explained simply, and what imbalance looks like for each
Why "like increases like" explains why your symptoms show up at the same time every year
Why fall can feel harder during perimenopause and menopause
Why Vata types unravel in fall and Kapha types slow down in winter
Why Pitta types often feel great in fall, and the holiday overload they need to watch
How being out of sync with your season adds to your inflammatory load
Why balance comes from opposite qualities, applied to your specific design
You can't support a design you haven't identified. Start with the free elemental design quiz, and move through this season with your body instead of against it.
RESOURCES MENTIONED
Free Elemental Design (Dosha) Quiz
https://shivanigupta.com/elementaldesign
The Inflammation Code
https://www.amazon.com/dp/140199699X?tag=usalinktagdefault-20&th=1&psc=1&geniuslink=true
Fusionary Formulas Supplements
Use code CODE15 for 15% off your first order
https://fusionaryformulas.com/?utm_source=Show+Notes&utm_medium=Show+notes+&utm_campaign=Podcast+promo&utm_id=The+Inflammation+Code+Podcast
7-Day Inflammation Detox Challenge
https://www.7dayinflammationdetox.com/
Work with Dr. Shivani / Free Discovery Call
https://shivanigupta.com/
CONNECT WITH DR. SHIVANI
Instagram: @dr.shivanigupta
Website: https://shivanigupta.com/
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Perimenopause. An empty nest. A divorce. A health journey no one around you quite understands. Midlife can be quietly isolating, and your body notices.
In this honest solo episode, Dr. Shivani Gupta connects the latest gene research with ancient Ayurvedic wisdom to show why loneliness is a real, measurable driver of inflammation. She also shares her own lonely year of mold recovery, the best friend whose questions made her feel seen, and why she stopped asking "what did I do wrong?"
What This Conversation Reveals:
Why women so often blame themselves when their health feels unstable
How loneliness changes the way your immune system reads its own DNA
Why warmth, trust, and feeling known are anti-inflammatory at the gene level
How ojas and sattva explain connection as a source of resilience
Why losing a community (like a favorite gym) can affect more than your mood
Easy, real-life ways to find your people again
Why sharing what's working for you gives you both connection and purpose
Take care of yourself, and of the people around you. As Dr. Shivani reminds us, those were never two separate things.
RESOURCES MENTIONED
The Inflammation Code
https://www.amazon.com/dp/140199699X?tag=usalinktagdefault-20&th=1&psc=1&geniuslink=true
Fusionary Formulas Supplements
Use code CODE15 for 15% off your first order
https://fusionaryformulas.com/?utm_source=Show+Notes&utm_medium=Show+notes+&utm_campaign=Podcast+promo&utm_id=The+Inflammation+Code+Podcast
7-Day Inflammation Detox Challenge
https://www.7dayinflammationdetox.com/
Work with Dr. Shivani / Free Discovery Call
https://shivanigupta.com/
FEATURED RECOGNITION
🎙️ The Inflammation Code with Shivani Gupta was featured in FeedSpot’s Top 45 Wellpreneur Podcasts of 2026.
Explore the full list here:
https://podcast.feedspot.com/wellpreneur_podcasts/
Feedspot is an RSS Reader that lets you follow your favorite podcasts alongside blogs and news in one place.
CONNECT WITH DR. SHIVANI
Instagram: @dr.shivanigupta
Website: https://shivanigupta.com/
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
ADHD or Perimenopause? Why Your Brain Feels Different in Midlife with Dr. Jolene Brighten09/29/2026 | 52 mins.Can't focus, can't remember, can't follow through, and you're wondering if something is wrong with your brain? For many women in their late 30s and 40s, the answer involves hormones, and sometimes a lifetime of undiagnosed ADHD.
Dr. Jolene Brighten is a board-certified naturopathic endocrinologist, certified menopause specialist, nutrition scientist, and author of the new book ADHD and Women. She joins Dr. Shivani to untangle ADHD from perimenopause and share what actually helps.
What You'll Learn
Why perimenopause can feel like "ADHD light," and when the brain typically starts to recover
Why ADHD women may hit perimenopause earlier, with more severe symptoms
How estrogen, progesterone, testosterone, insulin, and cortisol shape focus and mood
The 25/25 rule for lowering inflammatory visceral fat
Gut-brain foods: ghee, cooled potatoes, and a brain-supportive taco plate
Why thyroid and ferritin should be checked before an ADHD evaluation
How to advocate for yourself when your doctor dismisses you
You've been working harder than anyone realized. This conversation helps you understand why, and what to do next.
RESOURCES MENTIONED
ADHD and Women by Dr. Jolene Brighten
https://drbrighten.com/adhd-and-women/
The Dr. Brighten Show / Website: https://drbrighten.com/
Instagram: @drjolenebrighten
The Inflammation Code
https://www.amazon.com/dp/140199699X?tag=usalinktagdefault-20&th=1&psc=1&geniuslink=true
Fusionary Formulas Supplements
Use code CODE15 for 15% off your first order
https://fusionaryformulas.com/?utm_source=Show+Notes&utm_medium=Show+notes+&utm_campaign=Podcast+promo&utm_id=The+Inflammation+Code+Podcast
7-Day Inflammation Detox Challenge
https://www.7dayinflammationdetox.com/
Work with Dr. Shivani / Free Discovery Call
https://shivanigupta.com/
CONNECT WITH DR. SHIVANI
Instagram: @dr.shivanigupta
Website: https://shivanigupta.com/
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- What if the reason your hormone therapy hasn't worked isn't the medication, it's that no one walked you through the first few months of it? In this episode, Dr. Shivani Gupta talks with Dr. Jila Senemar, a board-certified OB/GYN, certified menopause specialist, and longevity physician, about why HRT gets sold as a quick fix and why that expectation sets so many women up to quit too soon.
Dr. Jila also shares the story of a patient whose sudden, out-of-character anger revealed she was deep in perimenopause and hadn't recognized it, and how a single reassuring text message can be the difference between a woman staying on hormone therapy or abandoning it over a normal side effect.
In this episode:
Why HRT is not a magic bullet, and what real hand-holding through treatment looks like
Why women quit hormone therapy over a cramp or breast tenderness that was actually expected
What biological age testing reveals about inflammation and cellular aging
Why the mood symptoms of perimenopause are so under-discussed in women in their 30s and 40s
How chronic inflammation "pre-loads" women before perimenopause even begins
Why Dr. Jila calls this stage of life a "second bloom" instead of a decline
What led her to leave a 22-year, insurance-based OBGYN practice
This conversation isn't about whether you should take HRT. It's about understanding what your body actually needs, so whatever you choose works.
RESOURCES MENTIONED
CONNECT WITH DR. JILA
Dr. Jila Senemar
https://www.jilamd.com/
Her Time, Her Health Podcast (Dr. Jila Senemar's podcast)
The Inflammation Code
https://www.amazon.com/dp/140199699X?tag=usalinktagdefault-20&th=1&psc=1&geniuslink=true
Fusionary Formulas Supplements
Use code CODE15 for 15% off your first order
https://fusionaryformulas.com/?utm_source=Show+Notes&utm_medium=Show+notes+&utm_campaign=Podcast+promo&utm_id=The+Inflammation+Code+Podcast
7-Day Inflammation Detox Challenge
https://www.7dayinflammationdetox.com/
Work with Dr. Shivani / Free Discovery Call
https://shivanigupta.com/
CONNECT WITH DR. SHIVANI
Instagram: @dr.shivanigupta
Website: https://shivanigupta.com
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Inflammopause: The Hidden Fire Behind Your Menopause Symptoms | Dr. Shivani Gupta09/15/2026 | 30 mins.You haven't stopped taking care of yourself. You may still be exercising, eating well, taking your supplements, and doing many of the same things that worked for years.
So why does your body suddenly seem more inflamed?
In Part 2 of Dr. Shivani Gupta's Vata Season of Menopause series, she explores what she calls inflammopause—the inflammatory shift that can accompany declining estrogen during perimenopause and menopause.
Part 1 introduced the “wind”: rising Vata and the dryness, instability, anxiety, poor sleep, joint changes, and unpredictability that can come with this transition.
Now comes the “fire.”
What This Conversation Reveals:
• How estrogen helps regulate inflammatory signaling and what changes when estrogen declines
• Why joint stiffness, metabolic changes, hot flashes, brain fog, and cardiovascular changes can appear during the same life stage
• Why Dr. Shivani describes menopause as a collision between rising Vata and rising inflammation
• What current research suggests about curcumin and inflammatory pathways
• Why Ayurvedic formulations combine turmeric with Boswellia, ginger, amla, Guduchi, and black pepper
• How poor sleep can drive inflammation higher while inflammation itself makes restorative sleep harder
• Why supporting sleep, nervous system rhythm, and inflammation can become increasingly important in midlife
The goal isn't to fear menopause. It's to understand what your body is navigating so you can respond with better tools.
When you stop seeing every symptom as an isolated problem, the whole transition begins to make more sense.
RESOURCES MENTIONED
The Inflammation Code
https://www.amazon.com/dp/140199699X?tag=usalinktagdefault-20&th=1&psc=1&geniuslink=true
Fusionary Formulas (Inflammation Relief, Turmeric Gold, Deep Sleep Tea)
Code CODE15 for 15% off
https://fusionaryformulas.com/?utm_source=Show+Notes&utm_medium=Show+notes+&utm_campaign=Podcast+promo&utm_id=The+Inflammation+Code+Podcast
Elemental Design Quiz (find your Vata/fire balance)
https://shivanigreenliving.clickfunnels.com/elementaldesign
7-Day Inflammation Detox
https://www.7dayinflammationdetox.com/
Free Discovery Call with Dr. Shivani
https://shivanigupta.com/
CONNECT WITH DR. SHIVANI
Instagram: @dr.shivanigupta
Website: https://shivanigupta.com/
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About The Inflammation Code
Your body isn’t broken. It’s out of balance. And it’s been trying to tell you something. The Inflammation Code Podcast is your guide to decoding that message. From unexplained fatigue and joint pain to brain fog, bloating, and burnout, we explore the root causes often ignored by modern medicine. Hosted by Ayurvedic practitioner and integrative health expert Dr. Shivani Gupta, each episode breaks down the true nature of inflammation and offers practical, powerful tools rooted in both science and ancient healing. If you’re ready to shift from symptom chasing to long-term healing, you’re in the right place.We don’t promise instant fixes. We guide you into a steady rhythm that helps your body feel safe, supported, and strong again. If you’re ready to turn healing into a lifestyle, not another task, start here.🎧 New episodes weekly👉 Learn more about the host here: ShivaniGupta.comDisclaimer: The content shared on this podcast is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. Always consult with a qualified healthcare provider before making changes to your health regimen.Podcast website
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