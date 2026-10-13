The light is changing, the air is crisp, and your body has already noticed. Maybe your sleep shifted, your skin dried out, or you feel more anxious, tired, or foggy than you did a month ago. That isn't you falling apart. It's your body responding to the season, exactly as it was designed to.

Dr. Shivani Gupta, author of The Inflammation Code, walks through the Ayurvedic seasonal map: fall as Vata (air), winter as Kapha (earth), and summer as Pitta (fire). She explains why the same season lands so differently on each body, and shares her own seasonal patterns as a Pitta-Kapha woman navigating work, family, and the holidays.

In this episode:

The three elemental energies explained simply, and what imbalance looks like for each

Why "like increases like" explains why your symptoms show up at the same time every year

Why fall can feel harder during perimenopause and menopause

Why Vata types unravel in fall and Kapha types slow down in winter

Why Pitta types often feel great in fall, and the holiday overload they need to watch

How being out of sync with your season adds to your inflammatory load

Why balance comes from opposite qualities, applied to your specific design



You can't support a design you haven't identified. Start with the free elemental design quiz, and move through this season with your body instead of against it.



RESOURCES MENTIONED

Free Elemental Design (Dosha) Quiz

https://shivanigupta.com/elementaldesign

The Inflammation Code

https://www.amazon.com/dp/140199699X?tag=usalinktagdefault-20&th=1&psc=1&geniuslink=true

Fusionary Formulas Supplements

Use code CODE15 for 15% off your first order

https://fusionaryformulas.com/?utm_source=Show+Notes&utm_medium=Show+notes+&utm_campaign=Podcast+promo&utm_id=The+Inflammation+Code+Podcast

7-Day Inflammation Detox Challenge

https://www.7dayinflammationdetox.com/

Work with Dr. Shivani / Free Discovery Call

https://shivanigupta.com/

CONNECT WITH DR. SHIVANI

Instagram: @dr.shivanigupta

Website: https://shivanigupta.com/



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