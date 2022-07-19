How To Control Pricing - Joshua & Ashlee Latimer - CFR #667

Josh and Ashlee Latimer are huge believers in giving kids the tools they need to unlock their potential and help push them towards achieving it. That's why they created the Kid WarPlan, an artfully crafted, 90-day entrepreneurial journal unlike any other. While some in business may scoff at the $97 price tag, this duo knows the true power behind pricing premiumly. Josh and Ashlee share with Dave their sage advice on how to price your products to attract your ideal customers as well as influence them to actually use and make the most out of what you have to offer. If you really want to be able to serve your dream customers at the highest level, the answer is not charging less. Learn more about Josh and Ashlee's entrepreneurial endeavors by heading to: honorandfire.com kidwarplan.com Join our Messenger Tribe! https://m.me/clickfunnels?ref=cfpodcast-join-CF-tribe