Are you ready to unlock the secrets of successful online marketing and sales funnels? Look no further! ClickFunnels Radio returns with cohosts Laura Demetrious ...
ClickFunnels Radio Returns with 2 New Hosts - CFR #669
In this episode of ClickFunnels Radio, Russell Brunson pays tribute to the late Dave Woodward, the former voice of the podcast. Russell reflects on Dave's passion for sharing the stories of funnel hackers and their impact on the world. He introduces the two new hosts of ClickFunnels Radio: Chris Cameron and Laura Demetrious. This episode provides insights into the changes and future plans for ClickFunnels Radio, including the commitment to maintaining the podcast's energy and momentum. The hosts, Chris and Laura, share a deep passion for sharing success stories and making a meaningful impact. They firmly believe that impact holds greater significance than income and are dedicated to helping online marketers unlock the true potential of their businesses through the power of funnels. With their combined expertise in tactics and storytelling, the podcast serves as a valuable resource for online marketers seeking growth and knowledge.
7/6/2023
22:05
Dave Woodward Tribute - Russell Brunson - CFR #668
Listen to my thoughts on the recent passing of my best friend and ClickFunnels’ CEO, Dave Woodward. I wanted to do this podcast to remember him and let you guys know all the things that he did to affect your lives and change the world! -Russell Brunson
1/6/2023
1:05:36
How To Control Pricing - Joshua & Ashlee Latimer - CFR #667
Josh and Ashlee Latimer are huge believers in giving kids the tools they need to unlock their potential and help push them towards achieving it. That's why they created the Kid WarPlan, an artfully crafted, 90-day entrepreneurial journal unlike any other. While some in business may scoff at the $97 price tag, this duo knows the true power behind pricing premiumly. Josh and Ashlee share with Dave their sage advice on how to price your products to attract your ideal customers as well as influence them to actually use and make the most out of what you have to offer. If you really want to be able to serve your dream customers at the highest level, the answer is not charging less. Learn more about Josh and Ashlee's entrepreneurial endeavors by heading to: honorandfire.com kidwarplan.com Join our Messenger Tribe! https://m.me/clickfunnels?ref=cfpodcast-join-CF-tribe
7/26/2022
26:54
Secrets To Reselling - Colton Vranes - CFR #666
About 10 months ago Colton Vranes was an average entrepreneur in the business of reselling shoes... Until he picked up Russell Brunson's Expert Secrets book and binged it in a single night. Today Colton is absolutely crushing it, having earned his Two Comma Club Award and having the honor of speaking at ClickFunnels's Unlock The Secrets event in June 2022. Oh and by the way, he's only 18 year old. Colton shares with Dave some of the key strategies and tactics he's used to grow his business rapidly, far surpass his competition and rake in huge profits. When it comes to getting things done, Colton says it's best to take actor Tom Cruise's advice: Don't think, just do. Learn more from Colton by visiting @resellingsecrets on Instagram! Join our Messenger Tribe! https://m.me/clickfunnels?ref=cfpodcast-join-CF-tribe
7/21/2022
23:12
Scale Your Business To Over $75M - Keala Kanae - CFR #665
Keala Kanae got started in online marketing in 2012 as an affiliate marketer while earning minimum wage working at a coffee shop. After earning millions in sales and commissions, Keala and his friend launched their own courses and coaching business in 2016. They scaled the business to 20 million within the first year and their numbers are continuing to climb. Dave can't help but ask: How do you scale a business so fast?? Keala takes Dave through some of his ad strategies and other practices that have helped him find success and scale quickly. He also explains where he and his company are currently placing their focus to better improve and grow even more through the end of this year. Connect with Keala on Instagram at: @kealakanae Join our Messenger Tribe! https://m.me/clickfunnels?ref=cfpodcast-join-CF-tribe
Are you ready to unlock the secrets of successful online marketing and sales funnels? Look no further! ClickFunnels Radio returns with cohosts Laura Demetrious and Chris Cameron, who are here to inspire and guide you on your entrepreneurial journey.
