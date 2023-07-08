Get the ultimate insider's scoop on the best new books. The editors at Kirkus Reviews interview your favorite authors, tell you whether or not the books on the ...
Jenn Shapland
Jenn Shapland joins us to discuss Thin Skin: Essays (Pantheon, Aug. 15), an “eloquent and vibrantly lucid collection” of essays that explore “the permeability of human bodies” (starred review), from the author of 2020 National Book Award finalist My Autobiography of Carson McCullers. Then our editors share their top picks in books for the week.
8/21/2023
48:08
Fully Booked Takeover: Karin Slaughter x Wanda M. Morris
On this week's Fully Booked Takeover, special guest host Karin Slaughter (After That Night, Aug. 22, 2023) interviews crime writer Wanda M. Morris (All Her Little Secrets, Anywhere You Run). Then our editors share their top picks in books for the week.
8/14/2023
47:39
Arianne Shahvisi
Arianne Shahvisi joins us to discuss Arguing for a Better World: How Philosophy Can Help Us Fight for Social Justice (Penguin, July 18). Using the tools of philosophy, Shahvisi, a senior lecturer in ethics at the Brighton and Sussex Medical School, shows readers how to contemplate, comprehend, and substantiate their moral positions, with the express purpose of fostering understanding in divisive political conversations. Then our editors share their top picks in books for the week.
8/7/2023
53:52
Brando Skyhorse
Brando Skyhorse joins us to discuss My Name Is Iris (Avid Reader Press, Aug 1). Kirkus calls this sophomore novel from the author of The Madonnas of Echo Park, “a well-imagined allegory of divisive racial politics.” Then our editors share their top picks in books for the week.
7/31/2023
53:05
Fully Booked Takeover: Megan Abbott x Ivy Pochoda
On this week's Fully Booked Takeover, special guest host Megan Abbott (Beware the Woman) interviews novelist Ivy Pochoda (Sing Her Down). And in a sponsored interview, Megan talks with Preeti Chhibber and Alex Segunda, authors of original Spider-Man stories for young readers from publisher Marvel. Then our editors share their top picks in books for the week.
