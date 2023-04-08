In Episode 49 we discuss historical materialism, a foundational concept within Marxist theory, and look at how it offers a much better way of understanding the world we find ourselves in than identitarianism does. Also, Clementine discovers that she may be a Marxist-Leninist. SHOW NOTES: Racecraft by Fields and Fields Base and Superstructure Early European Farmers The Indo-European Migrations The Bantu Expansion The Austronesian Expansion The Inca Civil War Follow Fucking Cancelled on Patreon & Instagram. Find merch on our BigCartel. Also check out Clementine's website and Jay's website. Theme song by ST x LIAM. Mixing and editing by Xander Moon. Free transcripts are added on Patreon as they become available.

In Episode 50, we sit down with Bebe Montoya, an artist, writer and socialist from Portland, Oregon, USA. We talk about being a working artist, the sanitization of art, and the imperative for artists to act like brands or celebrities. We discuss identitarianism, racial essentialism, and the trials and tribulations of trying to be a socialist in Portland. SHOW NOTES: Bebe's website Bebe's Instagram Bebe's Patreon The Subtle Art of Not Giving a Fuck by Mark Manson Russia novel "controversy" Tomorrow Ever After movie

In Episode 51, we discuss Black American English, also known as AAVE, as a way to consider some of the differences between identitarian and identity politics approaches. Black American English is minority dialect in the United States of America. The identitarian approach to protecting Black American English typically involves appropriation discourse and the restriction of who can use Black American English on the basis of racial idenity. We offer another approach, one based in identity politics, which treats Black American English as a minority language deserving of legal protection and recognition. This approach does not restrict who can learn or speak Black American English, but does insist there are correct and incorrect ways to speak it, and, more importantly, focuses on the rights of native Black American English speakers, regardless of racial identity. SHOW NOTES: Could Black English Mean a Prison Sentence? by John McWhorter: "An upcoming study in the linguistics journal Language found that 27 Philadelphia [court] stenographers, presented with recordings of Black English grammatical patterns, made transcription errors on average in two out of every five sentences, and could accurately paraphrase only one in three sentences." Lexicon Valley with John McWhorter: Black Like Us Lexicon Valley with John McWhorter: What Had Happened Was Storytelling Lexicon Valley with John McWhorter: White Author, Black English. Problem? Quebec's Charter of the French Language Aboriginal Language Knowledge and Youth Suicide: "Youth suicide rates effectively dropped to zero in those few communities in which at least half the band members reported a conversational knowledge of their own Native language." Indigenous Language Organizations and Initiatives

In episode 52, we welcome back friend of the pod Freddie deBoer to discuss his upcoming book How the Elites Ate the Social Justice Movement and why we should take social justice politics seriously. We talk about identity politics and identiarianism, condescending deference, cancel culture, and the right wing reaction to all of this. We find out that when it comes to aliens, Freddie wants to believe. SHOW NOTES: How the Elites Ate the Social Justice Movement (Freddie's new book) Freddie's substack Freddie's website

In Episode 53, we are joined by spoken word poet and gay-famous wisdom holder, Andrea Gibson. We discuss living and dying, loving the lives we have, gratitude, and presence. Andrea shares about their experience with cancer, their life as a poet, and what they've learned through it all. We talk about the impact of cancel culture on human beings and we close out by touching on the topic of aliens. This is a beautiful interview. You don't want to miss it. SHOW NOTES Andrea's Instragram Andrea's Substack: Things That Don't Suck Andrea's Website You Better Be Lightning

Fucking Cancelled is a podcast with three aims. First, we analyze and critique a phenomenon on the left that we call the nexus: a synthesis of identitarianism, social media, and cancel culture. Second, we offer emotional, spiritual, and ethical insights into the process of rejecting and exiting the nexus. Third, we move toward a different vision for the left grounded in solidarity, freedom, and responsibility. We are leftists who have spent many years inside the nexus. We have been too afraid to critique it and we have suffered the consequences of critiquing it. We know all too well the destructive impact the nexus has on our communities, our movements, our spiritual, emotional, and mental health, and our capacity to be responsible, ethical actors. We are also recovering addicts who live our lives by a set of spiritual and ethical principles which are starkly at odds with the rules of the nexus. We offer these principles as a guiding light toward a different left. Fucking Cancelled is a podcast for anyone who feels stifled or trapped by the authoritarian, punishing culture that dominates the left. It’s a podcast for anyone who is too afraid to say what they really think. It’s a podcast for people who have been cancelled, who are afraid of getting cancelled, or who have taken part in the cancellation of others and wondered if it was right. Fucking Cancelled is a podcast for leftists who dream of a left grounded in solidarity, freedom, and responsibility, rather than coercion, authoritarianism, and punishment.