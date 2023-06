Fruitloops: Serial Killers of Color

E196: SERIAL KILLER - Trent Christopher Benson

This week Beth and Wendy discuss the case of Trent Christopher Benson, a South Korean-born American serial predator who raped four women and strangled two of them to death. Benson committed his crimes against women at different times over a three-year period in the Phoenix and Mesa, Arizona area. This episode was researched & scripted by Wendy & Beth Williams and was edited by Minnie Williams. Thanks for listening! This is a weekly podcast and new episodes drop every Thursday, so until next time... look alive guys, it's crazy out there! Sponsors This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/FRUIT and get on your way to being your best self. Get started today and enjoy 10% off your first month! Carol Costello Present: Blind Rage. In this podcast, journalist Carol Costello revisits the first big assignment she covered as a 22-year-old, novice reporter: Phyllis Cottles’ brutal attack. Psychologists call them “Triumphant Survivors,” but Phyllis Cottle was more than a survivor, she used this crime to better herself and the world around her. Shout Outs Immigrantly (podcast) https://immigrantlypod.com/ Billy Porter on The Black Mona Lisa Tour https://consequence.net/2023/03/billy-porter-black-mona-lisa-tour-dates-2023/ Where to find us: Our Facebook page is Fruitloopspod and our discussion group is Fruitloopspod Discussion on Facebook; https://www.facebook.com/groups/fruitloopspod/ We are also on Twitter and Instagram @fruitloopspod Please send any questions or comments to [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 602-935-6294. We just might read your email or play your voicemail on the show! Want to Support the show? You can support the show by rating and reviewing Fruitloops on iTunes, or anywhere else that you get your podcasts from. We would love it if you gave us 5 stars! You can make a donation on the Cash App https://cash.me/$fruitloopspod Or become a monthly Patron through Patreon patreon.com/user?u=11415202 Footnotes: https://fruitloopspod.com/?p=3582 How Not to Get Murdered Bird, Michele. (05/06/2023). These Women Shared The VERY SMART Tips They Have For Living Alone, And They're Sad But Useful. BuzzFeed. Retrieved 05/27/2023 from https://www.buzzfeed.com/michelelbird/women-living-alone-safety-tips Music “Abyss” by Alasen: ●https://soundcloud.com/alasen●https://twitter.com/icemantrap ●https://instagram.com/icemanbass/●https://soundcloud.com/therealfrozenguy● Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License “Lean and Pills” by Arulo Mixkit Stock Music Free License https://mixkit.co/free-stock-music/trap/ “Calling” by Caslo https://freemusicarchive.org/music/caslo/ Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License “Make Thirst a Joy” by Marlene Miller. Used with permission. Find her Facebook and Instagram under SEMNCHY or [email protected] “Furious Freak” by Kevin MacLeod Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3791-furious-freak License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Connect with us on: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQHgsKYPbzsI4AEiMrUgabA Twitter @FruitLoopsPod Instagram https://www.instagram.com/fruitloopspod Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Fruitloopspod and https://www.facebook.com/groups/fruitloopspod Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices