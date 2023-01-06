Fruitloops: Serial Killers of Color

Fruitloops is a weekly podcast where two true crime enthusiasts bring you stories about people of color who rarely get media coverage - bringing diversity to th...
BONUS - Conning the Con: The RomCON
While Wendy and Beth enjoy a much needed break, please enjoy this episode from the Evergreen show Conning the Con.
Emma as she takes us back to the fateful day when she swiped right on the profile of Andrew Thomson. He's charming, charismatic, successful and empathetic, everything you look for in a life partner, right? He seemed like the perfect date but by date four the cracks were starting to appear. And they would be the first of many... Dr Sophie Muir, Clinical Psychologist joins us, shining a retrospective light on Emma's story and highlighting the red flags along the way.
6/22/2023
38:04
BONUS - Living for We: Medical Misogynoir
While Wendy and Beth enjoy a much needed break, please enjoy this episode from the Evergreen show Living For We.
When their lives are placed into the hands of white doctors and nurses, Black women’s basic needs can quickly evolve into life-threatening ordeals. Medical professionals’ lack of empathy demands that Black women prioritize advocating for themselves and their families over self-care. How can Black women be healthy when doctors refuse to really hear them?
Learn more about Birthing Beautiful Communities here.
Learn more about Living For We here.
6/15/2023
36:59
E198: BANDITS - Maria Bonita and Lampião
This week Beth and Wendy discuss the case of the Brazilian Bonnie and Clyde, Maria Bonita and Lampião.
This episode was researched & scripted by Wendy & Beth Williams and edited by Minnie Williams.
Thanks for listening! This is a weekly podcast and new episodes drop every Thursday, so until next time... look alive guys, it's crazy out there!
Shout Outs
Bad Seeds (podcast)
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-bad-seeds-112229352/
American Scandal (podcast)
https://wondery.com/shows/american-scandal/
Time Hustler (TV show)
https://www.netflix.com/title/81301949
Flipping the Bird: Elon vs. Twitter (podcast)
https://wondery.com/shows/flipping-the-bird-elon-vs-twitter/
6/8/2023
1:15:31
E197: SPREE KILLER - Nikko Allen Jenkins
This week Beth and Wendy discuss the case of Nikko Allen Jenkins, a Black and Native American man convicted of murder in Omaha, Nebraska. In 2013, he killed four people within a span of 11 days.
This episode was researched & scripted by Wendy & Beth Williams and edited by Minnie Williams.
Thanks for listening! This is a weekly podcast and new episodes drop every Thursday, so until next time... look alive guys, it's crazy out there!
Shout Outs
Real Housewives of Atlanta (Reality TV show)
https://www.peacocktv.com/stream-tv/the-real-housewives-of-atlanta
The Diplomat (TV show)
https://www.netflix.com/title/81288983
6/1/2023
1:14:58
E196: SERIAL KILLER - Trent Christopher Benson
This week Beth and Wendy discuss the case of Trent Christopher Benson, a South Korean-born American serial predator who raped four women and strangled two of them to death. Benson committed his crimes against women at different times over a three-year period in the Phoenix and Mesa, Arizona area.
This episode was researched & scripted by Wendy & Beth Williams and was edited by Minnie Williams.
Thanks for listening! This is a weekly podcast and new episodes drop every Thursday, so until next time... look alive guys, it's crazy out there!
Sponsors
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/FRUIT and get on your way to being your best self. Get started today and enjoy 10% off your first month!
Carol Costello Present: Blind Rage. In this podcast, journalist Carol Costello revisits the first big assignment she covered as a 22-year-old, novice reporter: Phyllis Cottles’ brutal attack. Psychologists call them “Triumphant Survivors,” but Phyllis Cottle was more than a survivor, she used this crime to better herself and the world around her.
Shout Outs
Immigrantly (podcast)
https://immigrantlypod.com/
Billy Porter on The Black Mona Lisa Tour
https://consequence.net/2023/03/billy-porter-black-mona-lisa-tour-dates-2023/
How Not to Get Murdered
