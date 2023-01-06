Fruitloops: Serial Killers of Color

BONUS - Conning the Con: The RomCON

While Wendy and Beth enjoy a much needed break, please enjoy this episode from the Evergreen show Conning the Con. Emma as she takes us back to the fateful day when she swiped right on the profile of Andrew Thomson. He's charming, charismatic, successful and empathetic, everything you look for in a life partner, right? He seemed like the perfect date but by date four the cracks were starting to appear. And they would be the first of many... Dr Sophie Muir, Clinical Psychologist joins us, shining a retrospective light on Emma's story and highlighting the red flags along the way. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices