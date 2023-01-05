Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Wondery
Hosted by Ash Kelley and Alaina Urquhart from the hit show Morbid.When 90-year-old Laurence Pilgeram drops dead on the sidewalk outside his condo, you might thi... More
True CrimeSociety & Culture
Available Episodes

5 of 9
  • Wondery Presents - Flipping The Bird: Elon vs Twitter
    When Elon Musk posted a video of himself arriving at Twitter HQ carrying a white sink along with the message “let that sink in!” It marked the end of a dramatic takeover. Musk had gone from Twitter critic to “Chief Twit” in the space of just a few months but his arrival didn’t put an end to questions about his motives. Musk had earned a reputation as a business maverick. From PayPal to Tesla to SpaceX, his name was synonymous with big, earth-shattering ideas. So, what did he want with a social media platform? And was this all really in the name of free speech...or was this all in the name of Elon Musk? From Wondery, the makers of WeCrashed and In God We Lust, comes the wild story of how the richest man alive took charge of the world’s “digital public square.”Listen to Flipping The Bird: Wondery.fm/FTB_FHSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/1/2023
    4:51
  • You’re All Going to Die!!! | 7
    Sooner or later, death comes for all of us. In this special episode, Ash and Alaina sit down with John Troyer, who studies death for a living. Plus, we hear your stories about near death experiences, odd inheritances, and signs from beyond the grave.Listen ad free with Wondery+. Join Wondery+ for exclusives, binges, early access, and ad free listening. Available in the Wondery App.Support us by supporting our sponsors!MODERN FERTILITY: Right now Modern Fertility is offering our listeners $20 off the test when you go to https://www.modernfertility.com/frozenhead/. BABBEL: Right now get up to 50% off your subscription when you go to https://www.babbel.com/frozenhead/.HELLO FRESH: Go to https://www.hellofresh.com/frozenhead21 and use CODE Frozenhead21 for 21 FREE meals plus shipping.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    2/27/2023
    39:57
  • Ashes to Ashes | 6
    A family curse is passed down from generation to generation. What will it take to break it?Listen ad free with Wondery+. Join Wondery+ for exclusives, binges, early access, and ad free listening. Available in the Wondery App.Support us by supporting our sponsors!Better Help: This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/FROZENHEAD and get on your way to being your best self.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    2/20/2023
    29:35
  • Over My Dead Body | 5
    It's finally Laurence's turn to be frozen. But when a mysterious box arrives on a doorstep in Montana - it appears that Laurence’s chances at a second life have gone up in smoke.Listen ad free with Wondery+. Join Wondery+ for exclusives, binges, early access, and ad free listening. Available in the Wondery App.Support us by supporting our sponsors!MODERN FERTILITY: Right now Modern Fertility is offering our listeners $20 off the test when you go to https://www.modernfertility.com/frozenhead/. BETTER HELP: This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/FROZENHEAD and get on your way to being your best self.BABBEL: Right now get up to 50% off your subscription when you go to https://www.babbel.com/frozenhead/.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    2/13/2023
    32:09
  • Florida Man | 4
    Alcor takes a big swing at a major league client, but will it help them convince the public that cryonics is legit?Listen ad free with Wondery+. Join Wondery+ for exclusives, binges, early access, and ad free listening. Available in the Wondery App.Support us by supporting our sponsors!CARE/OF: You can get up to 50% off your first order by going to https://www.takecareof.com/ and enter code FrozenHead50 at checkout.HELLO FRESH: Go to https://www.hellofresh.com/frozenhead21 and use CODE Frozenhead21 for 21 FREE meals plus shipping.MODERN FERTILITY: Get $20 off your fertility test when you go to https://www.modernfertility.com/frozenhead.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    2/6/2023
    40:03

About Frozen Head

Hosted by Ash Kelley and Alaina Urquhart from the hit show Morbid.

When 90-year-old Laurence Pilgeram drops dead on the sidewalk outside his condo, you might think that’s the end of his story. But, really, it’s just the beginning. Because Laurence and others like him have signed up to be frozen and brought back to life in the future. And that belief will pull multiple generations of the Pilgeram family into a cryonics soap opera filled with dead pets, gold coins, grenades, fist fights, mysterious packages, family feuds, Hall of Fame baseball legends, and frozen heads — lots of frozen heads. From Wondery, comes a story about life, death, and what comes next.

Follow Frozen Head on Amazon Music or wherever you get your podcasts. Binge early and ad-free by subscribing to Wondery+ in Apple Podcasts or the Wondery App.

