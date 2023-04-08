Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Front-End Fire
Podcast Front-End Fire

TJ VanToll, Paige Niedringhaus, Jack Herrington
The way to stay up to date with the latest and greatest in the front-end world.
Technology
  • Dan Abramov leaves Meta, GitHub Copilot Chat, and native browser view transitions
    News:Paige: Dan Abramov is leaving Meta: https://twitter.com/dan_abramov/status/1682029195843739649 Jack:  GitHub Copilot Chat is now available for enterprise dev teams: https://github.blog/2023-07-20-github-copilot-chat-beta-now-available-for-every-organization/ TJ: Zero-JavaScript page transitions coming to Astro https://twitter.com/astrodotbuild/status/1683514985115426817, https://docs.astro.build/en/guides/view-transitions/ What Makes Me Happy this Week:Paige - The Witcher Season 3 on Netflix https://www.netflix.com/title/80189685 Jack - Star Trek Strange New Worlds on Paramount+ https://www.imdb.com/title/tt12327578/ TJ - Pokemon Sleep https://www.pokemon.com/us/app/pokemon-sleep/ Join Us:Blue Collar Coder on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6vRUjYqDuoUsYsku86LrswBlue Collar Coder on Discord: https://discord.com/invite/ddMZFtTDa5
    7/31/2023
    34:28

