Bringing Joy Through Stories: Judie and Sam

Judie's life was full of ups and downs as a military wife, providing her with opportunities to go to new places and meet people outside of her comfort zone. Living in Montgomery during a time of segregation, and fleeing dangerous situations during wartime were some of her challenges, while visits to the White House to assist the First Lady were some highlights. However, the focus is not on Judie's life, but rather on how she became a storyteller, using her experiences as material to bring joy, inspiration, and the message that God is in control to others. After their conversation, Sam, a high schooler set to graduate in May with aspirations of becoming a filmmaker, was inspired to name the story that Judie not only wrote, but lived.Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/gWf1nGyfU_oShow Notes: https://bit.ly/3MxtfYm