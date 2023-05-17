“Wisdom belongs to the aged, and understanding to the old.” Job 12:12 (NLT)From the Eyes of Wisdom will you take you on a journey.What if you had the opportunit...
Bringing Joy Through Stories: Judie and Sam
Judie's life was full of ups and downs as a military wife, providing her with opportunities to go to new places and meet people outside of her comfort zone. Living in Montgomery during a time of segregation, and fleeing dangerous situations during wartime were some of her challenges, while visits to the White House to assist the First Lady were some highlights. However, the focus is not on Judie's life, but rather on how she became a storyteller, using her experiences as material to bring joy, inspiration, and the message that God is in control to others. After their conversation, Sam, a high schooler set to graduate in May with aspirations of becoming a filmmaker, was inspired to name the story that Judie not only wrote, but lived.Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/gWf1nGyfU_oShow Notes: https://bit.ly/3MxtfYm
6/7/2023
31:11
Pouring Into Others: John and Savannah
John's passion wasn't teaching, but rather sports. He loved playing basketball, but a conversation with his coach changed his outlook, prompting him to dedicate his life to changing others through teaching and coaching. John found joy in seeing others succeed and helping them discover their purpose, surpassing the excitement of winning championships. Speaking with Savannah, a high schooler aspiring to become a teacher, John shares his advice and experience, inspiring her to also pour her life into others. And so, the cycle of pouring life into others continues.Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Kc_MIjuqs70Show Notes: https://bit.ly/3osFpto
5/31/2023
25:42
Following God's Plan: Bob and Ben
During the conversation between Bob and Ben, Bob shares his journey in ministry, which began when he lost his mom and was raised by his aunt. He found spiritual guidance in the church, eventually becoming a preacher despite facing challenges and fears. As Ben considers pursuing ministry or engineering after graduating high school, Bob advises him to trust God, be prepared, and seek help when needed, emphasizing that God has a plan and is watching over him.Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PELRWGeFteMShow Notes: https://bit.ly/3IC0et8
5/24/2023
26:50
Finding Your Mission Field: Elaine and Elliana
At 95 years old, Elaine vividly remembers the places God took her as a nurse around the world. Initially becoming a nurse to help her family, Elaine found herself traveling with World Concern to places like Somalia during the famine, the Arab War, and Chernobyl. Through her experiences, Elaine learned that loving God means loving people and that when one has a mission, God will protect and use them to comfort those in need of His love. Speaking with Elliana, a soon-to-be high school graduate, Elaine's experiences inspire Elliana to seek guidance from God about where He would want her to go for her own mission field.Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qsDeHIkNdCwShow Notes: https://bit.ly/454eyEz
5/17/2023
32:14
Finding True Happiness: Carolyn and Jessie
Carolyn had all the necessary connections, education, and determination to pursue her dream career as an illustrator in New York City. However, her aspirations were derailed by a tragic accident. Years later, feeling disconnected from her former life, Carolyn bought a Bible, ultimately finding her true calling in Jesus. When speaking with aspiring artist Jessie, Carolyn emphasizes the importance of seeking the Master Creator in all aspects of life in order to find true happiness.Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/agiPA-CA9doShow Notes: https://bit.ly/3NTVJxG
