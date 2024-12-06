In this final episode of our From the Crows’ Nest CTO Series, Season 1, powered by L3Harris, host Ken Miller and unofficial co-host Robert “Trip” Raymond, Strategy and Business Development Lead for L3Harris, share their final thoughts, analysis, and what they learned throughout the season.The CTO Series is a deep dive into key technologies areas that are driving innovation and the development of cutting-edge capabilities in EMSO. To learn more about L3 Harris, visit here. If you or company are interested in supporting Season 2 of the CTO Series, please email the host, Ken Miller, at [email protected].
23:09
Delivering Solutions to the Warfighter
In this episode of our From the Crows' Nest CTO Series, powered by L3 Harris, host Ken Miller, visits L3Harris in Clifton, NJ and sits down onsite and in-person with Robert "Trip" Raymond, Strategy and Business Development Lead, and Stuart Altman, Electronic Defense Systems Program Management Director for L3Harris. They discuss the EW products and platforms (current and future) offered by L3Harris for the warfighter, including Viper Shield, DiSCO, ADVEW, and Compact EW.
41:08
From Dog Fighting to Data Fighting
In this episode of our From the Crows' Nest CTO Series, powered by L3 Harris, host Ken Miller sits down once again by Robert "Trip" Raymond, Strategy and Business Development Lead, and Paul DeLia, Director of Electronic Warfare Strategy and Development. They come together to discuss how to maneuver a path to success given not only the current climate of the modern battlespace, but the future of the battlespace as well.
33:11
The Technology to Combat the Threat
In this episode of our From the Crows' Nest CTO Series, powered by L3 Harris, host Ken Miller sits down with Paul DeLia, Director of Electronic Warfare Strategy Development to discuss past and present threats and deep dive into the technologies needed to combat the increasingly sophisticated threats of the future.
25:46
The Threat – Past, Present, and Future (From a Warfighter’s Perspective)
In this episode of FTCN's CTO Series, Season 1, powered by L3Harris, host Ken Miller is joined once again by Robert "Trip" Raymond, Strategy and Business Development Lead. They also hear from John Knowles, Editor-in-Chief of AOC's Journal of Electromagnetic Dominance. They sit down at this year's Air Force Association's Air, Space, Cyber Conference in September 2024 at National Harbor, Maryland. Ken and Trip discuss Trip's first-hand perspective as a recently retired F-16 pilot on facing advanced ground-to-air and air-to-air threats. They also share observations from AFA about the path the US Air Force is on to reestablish its advantage in electromagnetic spectrum operations (EMSO).
