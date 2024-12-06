From the Crows' Nest: CTO Series

The Threat – Past, Present, and Future (From a Warfighter’s Perspective)

In this episode of FTCN’s CTO Series, Season 1, powered by L3Harris, host Ken Miller is joined once again by Robert “Trip” Raymond, Strategy and Business Development Lead. They also hear from John Knowles, Editor-in-Chief of AOC’s Journal of Electromagnetic Dominance. They sit down at this year’s Air Force Association’s Air, Space, Cyber Conference in September 2024 at National Harbor, Maryland. Ken and Trip discuss Trip’s first-hand perspective as a recently retired F-16 pilot on facing advanced ground-to-air and air-to-air threats. They also share observations from AFA about the path the US Air Force is on to reestablish its advantage in electromagnetic spectrum operations (EMSO).The CTO Series is a deep dive into key technologies areas that are driving innovation and the development of cutting-edge capabilities in EMSO. To learn more about L3 Harris, visit here. Episodes 3 & 4 will be released on Tuesday, November 26, and episodes 5 & 6 will be released on Tuesday, December 3.