From Our Family To Yours

Podcast From Our Family To Yours
The Jaroudi Family
Welcome to "From Our Family To Yours," a podcast where we invite guests to share their inspiring journey of living a whole food plant-based lifestyle and sharin... More
Welcome to "From Our Family To Yours," a podcast where we invite guests to share their inspiring journey of living a whole food plant-based lifestyle and sharin... More

  • Episode 1: Welcome to From Our Family To Yours
    In the debut episode of our podcast, join me as I share my personal journey of adopting a plant-based lifestyle. I'll discuss the various reasons for making this change and the life-changing benefits I've experienced.  As a special treat, I'll also be sharing one of my family's favorite recipes - Aunt Ruby's chocolate cake with a cream cheese filling. As a plant-based advocate, I've adapted this recipe into a whole food, sos-free version that is healthy, delicious, and perfect for any occasion. Together, we'll walk through the step-by-step process of making this delectable dessert, sharing tips and tricks along the way. By the end of the episode, you'll have a newfound appreciation for plant-based eating and a delicious recipe you can enjoy with family and friends.    _______ Interested in being a future guest on the podcast? Please fill out this Google form: https://forms.gle/g6dmdkJFU9isSs9b9 View Our Website: http://newthejaroudifamily.com YouTube Channel: http://youtube.com/thejaroudifamily  Membership: http://jaroudimembership.com/    
    4/30/2023
    36:00

About From Our Family To Yours

Welcome to "From Our Family To Yours," a podcast where we invite guests to share their inspiring journey of living a whole food plant-based lifestyle and sharing how to keep those family traditions alive. Join us as we challenge the notion that a plant-based means sacrifice or deprivation. Instead, we'll demonstrate that with a growth mindset, any recipe can be adapted to be both healthy and delicious. Our guests will share their unique perspectives on adopting a whole food plant-based life, including the challenges and benefits they've experienced. We'll also explore the cultural and personal significance of the recipes they share and how we have adapted them to fit their new way of eating. Whether you're already following a plant-based lifestyle or simply curious about the benefits of whole foods, this podcast is for you. By sharing real stories and delicious recipes, we hope to inspire and empower you to take control of your health and transform your relationship with food.
