Episode 1: Welcome to From Our Family To Yours

In the debut episode of our podcast, join me as I share my personal journey of adopting a plant-based lifestyle. I'll discuss the various reasons for making this change and the life-changing benefits I've experienced. As a special treat, I'll also be sharing one of my family's favorite recipes - Aunt Ruby's chocolate cake with a cream cheese filling. As a plant-based advocate, I've adapted this recipe into a whole food, sos-free version that is healthy, delicious, and perfect for any occasion. Together, we'll walk through the step-by-step process of making this delectable dessert, sharing tips and tricks along the way. By the end of the episode, you'll have a newfound appreciation for plant-based eating and a delicious recipe you can enjoy with family and friends.